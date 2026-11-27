Surat Murder Case: Six members of a family were kidnapped and four of them have been found dead near Bardoli in Surat. The family belonged to Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Police suspect the crime was linked to insurance fraud involving claims of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. A 13-year-old boy managed to escape after being thrown into a canal and informed the police, but his 16-year-old brother is still missing.

Rs 50 Lakh Insurance Claim Under Investigation The probe has brought an earlier fraud complaint against the deceased couple Kavita and Nitesh into focus. Mehunbare police in Jalgaon registered a case against the couple on November 19 after an insurance company adviser alleged irregularities in a claim linked to Kavita’s former husband, Sanjay Patil. The complaint said the couple had claimed Sanjay died in a car accident. Police sources, cited by TOI, said that he had actually died of tuberculosis. Akash Patil, Premchand Patil and an investigating officer were also named in the complaint.

ALSO READ: Telangana: Man Murders Daughter A Day Before Engagement After She Reveals Relationship With Cousin According to the FIR, the Rs 50 lakh claim was withdrawn after investigators spotted discrepancies. Kavita reportedly pulled out the claim during the inquiry because she feared the alleged fraud would come to light. The couple had already received Rs 10 lakh under insurance linked to a debit card.

Surat Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said police believe those involved in the alleged insurance fraud may have planned the killings to cover their tracks. The exact motive is still under investigation and may become clearer once the main accused are arrested.

Family Kidnapped While Travelling From Jalgaon The family left Erandol in a van on November 21 and was allegedly abducted near Bardoli in Gujarat. Kavita’s body was recovered from a canal the next day. Police later found the bodies of Nitesh, also known as Bhurio, and nine-year-old Sweety, Kavita’s daughter from her first marriage, on Tuesday. The body of two-year-old Prathamesh, the couple’s son, was recovered on Thursday in the Bardoli Rural police station area.

ALSO READ: Pune Horror: Murder Accused's Hand Chopped Off With Sickle Outside Court, Shots Fired; Police Seal Area The two surviving children were also pushed into the canal. The 13-year-old managed to swim out and report the incident. His 16-year-old brother has not been found yet. One Arrested, Probe Underway Police have arrested 34-year-old Dayanand, also known as Khandio Bhadane, for his alleged role in the crime. Investigators believe he carried out the kidnapping and murders on the instructions of others. Three other suspects are still absconding. Six police teams are searching for them, and Jalgaon police are assisting Surat police in the investigation.