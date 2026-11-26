A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father in Telangana's Adilabad district after she told her family about her relationship with a relative, just a day before her scheduled engagement.

The victim, identified as Kalyani, had told her parents that she was in love with her maternal uncle's son. Her father, Kailash Ade, allegedly killed her following the revelation, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on November 24. Kalyani's engagement to a young man from Narnoor was scheduled for the following day, November 25.

According to reports, Kalyani informed her parents about her relationship on the evening of November 23. This led to an argument at home, during which her father allegedly became angry over her decision.

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Father Tried To Make It Look Like Suicide

After allegedly strangling Kalyani, her father tried to make the death appear to be a suicide by tying a scarf around her neck.

He later told villagers and family members that Kalyani had taken her own life because she did not want to marry the man chosen by her parents.

However, the circumstances surrounding her death raised suspicion. The family had also completed her last rites shortly after her death.

Following this, villagers alerted the police and demanded an investigation into the incident.

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During questioning, Kailash allegedly admitted to killing his daughter, according to NDTV. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.