Bengaluru Power Cut: In a major update for the residents of Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several regions will witness power outages from November 7 to November 10. In a post on X, the authority stated that some areas will witness outage for 12 hours on Sunday, adding that the repair and maintenance works will continue for next four days. The residents have been advised to follow the schedule and make the necessary arrangements beforehand to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the authority stated that they are carrying out works in the Kodigehalli region, adding that the residents of nearby regions will witness inconveniences. Bengaluru Power Cut: List Of Affected Areas - Chikkagollarahatti

- Machohalli

- Kachohalli

- Bylakonena Halli

- Byandana Halli

- Vaddarahalli

- Masabul

- Rashi Residency

- Seege Halli

- Kadabagere

- Kachohalli Industrial Area

- Machohalli Industrial Area

- Kalpa Industrial Area

- Forest Gate Industrial Area

- Pipeline Industrial Area

- KG Lakk Enahalli

ALSO READ: CJP's 'Jantar Mantar At Kochi' Protest Draws Huge Turnout; Dipke Vows To Carry Tricolour Despite Arrests | LIVE Updates Karnataka: IMD Issues Rain Alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Karnataka, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Kolar are set to witness rainfall in the coming days.

Earlier in October, several regions of Bengaluru witnessed power outages due to the maintenance works, including Katriguppe, Katriguppe Water Tank, Seetha Circle, Bank Colony, Balaji Layout, IT Layout, Dwaraka Nagar, Veerabhadra Nagar, Girinagar, VHBC Layout in Girinagar, Katriguppe Main Road and surrounding areas near the Uttarahalli bus stand. Church Road, Shanti Niketan School, Hemavathi Water Supply Road, Gundu Muneshwara Temple Road, Raj Gardenia, Paduka Mandir Road, JHBC Layout, M S Krishna Mill, and Nagappa Layout.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 369 On Diwali Eve, Likely To Turn 'Severe' Tomorrow Apart from this, other areas, such as Kumaraswamy Layout, Yadalam Nagar, Vasanthapura Slum, Kanaka Layout, Marasandra, Ramachandrappa Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar KSDIB Quarters, Gubbala, Spring Layout, and Swami Palya Road also witnessed similar weather conditions.