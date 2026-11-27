With the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) indicating conditional support for the proposed delimitation legislation, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is moving closer to the 360 votes required to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the government will still need the backing of other Opposition parties and smaller groups to secure the required two-thirds majority.

The NCP-SP has nine MPs in Parliament, including eight in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. Since the bill requires a special majority in the Lower House, only its eight Lok Sabha MPs will count towards the government's tally.

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar's NCP To Support NDA On Delimitation Bill, Says Party MLA; Supriya Sule Differs The NDA currently has around 320 MPs in the Lok Sabha. If the eight NCP-SP MPs support the bill, its potential tally could increase to 328, leaving the government 32 votes short of the 360-mark. The NCP-SP has also issued a whip directing all its eight Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.

NDA Gets A Major Boost The NCP-SP's indication of support could provide a significant boost to the government's numbers. Party working president Supriya Sule has said that the party could consider backing the legislation if the Centre gives a firm assurance of a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

The party has also sought clarity on the proposed changes before taking a final call on the bill. Its eight Lok Sabha MPs have been directed to remain present during the special sitting. With the NCP-SP's support, the NDA's potential strength could rise from 320 to 328 MPs. However, the government will need at least 32 additional votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. Can DMK And YSRCP Help NDA Reach 360? The government is also looking towards the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has four MPs. The DMK has raised concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that states which have successfully controlled population growth should not lose their share of parliamentary representation. The party wants Tamil Nadu to retain its existing 7.2 per cent share of seats in Parliament after delimitation. It has indicated that it could consider supporting the legislation if the government assures it that the state's representation will be protected.

A uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states could address some of these concerns and help the government secure the DMK's support. If the DMK backs the bill, the NDA's potential tally could rise from 328 to 350. The support of the YSRCP's four MPs could take it further to 354, leaving the government six votes short of the 360-mark. Where Can The Remaining Votes Come From? Apart from the NCP-SP, DMK and YSRCP, the government may look for support from smaller parties and independent MPs. An MP from the UPPL and an independent MP could also support the legislation. The final numbers, however, will depend on the decisions taken by these parties and individual MPs. The government will also be closely watching attendance in the House. Since the two-thirds majority is calculated on the basis of members present and voting, the required number could change if some MPs remain absent or abstain. Why Does The Bill Need 360 Votes? The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill requires a special majority under Article 368 of the Constitution. It must secure the support of a majority of the total membership of the House and at least two-thirds of the members present and voting.

ALSO READ: Why Single-MP Parties Matter for NDA's Women Quota, Delimitation Push | Numbers Explained With 540 sitting members in the Lok Sabha, the government would need 360 votes if all members participate in the voting. The two-thirds threshold could be lower if some MPs remain absent or abstain. However, the bill must also receive the support of a majority of the House's total membership.

The government's earlier attempt to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill failed on April 17. A total of 528 MPs participated in the voting, with 298 voting in favour and 230 against it. The government needed 352 votes to meet the two-thirds requirement but fell short by 54 votes.

The Centre is now preparing to revive the legislation during Parliament's special sitting, scheduled to begin on November 30. While the NCP-SP's conditional support could take the NDA's potential tally to 328, the backing of the DMK, YSRCP and other MPs will be crucial to reaching the required majority.