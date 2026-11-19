The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday placed an interim stay on the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) main examination recruitment process amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities. The court has also sought the entire examination record, adding that it will issue a detailed order in this regard.

The issue turned into a legal battle after 26 candidates filed a petition in the court questioning the fairness of the exam and the transparency of the selection process. Four other petitions have also been filed related to the same exam.

In their petition, the candidates have demanded cancellation of the examination results declared on November 4, investigation of the entire selection process by an impartial agency and presentation of the entire record related to the examination in the court. According to the petitioners, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had issued an advertisement on January 3 last year inviting applications for 322 posts. ALSO READ: Ludhiana: Speeding College Bus Runs Over Group Helping Fallen Scooter Rider, 4 Injured | VIDEO The advertisement stated that passing a Punjabi language exam at the 10th grade level was a mandatory qualification for the exam. It is alleged that this requirement was later removed, allowing candidates who had not passed Punjabi in the 10th grade to appear for the exam.

The petitioners claim that this altered the basic rules of recruitment and violated the uniform eligibility criteria. The petition's second major allegation concerns the application process. Candidates allege that the rules allowed a candidate to apply in only one category, but this requirement was also allegedly removed. The petition also raised serious questions about the age-related eligibility criteria. It alleges that candidates below the minimum age limit and those who exceeded the maximum age limit were allowed to appear in the examination, despite the absence of a valid order granting them age relaxation. According to the petitioners, such relaxations have adversely affected the interests of eligible candidates.

ALSO READ: UPPCS Success Story: How Pratapgarh's Son Uttam Kumar Tiwari Secured 24th Rank After 13 Failed Attempts; Details BJP slams AAP govt The BJP has targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government led by CM Bhagwant Mann, alleging mass irregularities. The party has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, claiming that 45 per cent of those who qualified the exam were from a single room or specific centres. The party has also demanded resignation from Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.