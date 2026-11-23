Nearly 50 streetlights were removed just hours after a BJP candidate lost the Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan’s Tonk district in Peeplu, leaving villagers angry and disheartened. Residents described the turn of events as a brief "four days of light, followed by darkness again". The lights were reportedly taken down after Priyanka Sharma, the BJP candidate for Ward No. 2, lost to Congress's Dhanna Lal by 751 votes. Defending the action, the local MLA claimed the lights were removed because the BJP candidate lost and questioned who would pay the electricity bills.

राजस्थान के टोंक जिले के निवाई में लोकतंत्र की एक अजीब तस्वीर सामने आई है! भाजपा विधायक रामसहाय वर्मा के PA की पत्नी पंचायत समिति चुनाव हार गईं तो ग्रामीणों के आरोप के मुताबिक, महज तीन घंटे बाद कॉलोनी से करीब 50 रोड लाइटें उतरवा ली गईं। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, चुनाव प्रचार और दीपावली के दौरान (करीब 29 दिन पहले) इलाके में अंधेरा देखकर प्रत्याशी प्रियंका शर्मा की ओर से खंभों पर लगभग 50 रोड लाइटें लगवाई गई थीं परिणाम आने के महज तीन घंटे बाद शाम को बिजली निगम की टीम जीप लेकर पहुंची और खंभों पर चढ़कर सभी 50 रोड लाइटें खोलकर वापस ले गई बिजली विभाग के सहायक अभियंता (AEN) गोवर्धन चौधरी ने सफाई दी है कि ये लाइटें अवैध रूप से लगाई गई थीं और विभाग को जानकारी नहीं है कि इन्हें किसने लगवाया था ग्रामीणों का सवाल है कि जब चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान ये लाइटें लगाई जा रही थीं, तब बिजली विभाग कहां सो रहा था? और चुनाव हारते ही अचानक कार्रवाई कैसे हो गई? अगर लाइटें अवैध थीं तो पहले कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई? क्या जनता को सुविधाएं भी चुनावी जीत-हार देखकर दी जाएंगी? जनता को जवाब मिलना चाहिए! — Ashok (@Ashoksa20094402) November 21, 2026 Removed Within A Month The streetlights in the Peeplu villages were installed ahead of Diwali to provide needed illumination in villages and hamlets where people faced difficulties due to poorly lit roads. The lights had reportedly made it easier for residents to travel in darkness. BJP MLA Ramsahay Verma dismissed the issue with a strange argument, saying, "Who is going to pay the electricity bill?". The MLA further said, "The question was who would pay the electricity bill? We had hoped that a BJP sarpanch would be elected, but a Congress sarpanch was elected, so the lights were removed." He further said, "Local people are making this an issue to defame me. My PA's wife contested the Panchayat Samiti election. The issue of removing the lights is being blown out of proportion. The allegations against me and my PA are baseless."

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Appeals To People To Give Up 125 Units Of Free Electricity, A Key 2025 Poll Promise | Video Who is Priyanka Sharma? Priyanka Sharma is the wife of the personal assistant (PA) to Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma. As per the village residents and members of Panchayat Kajod Prajapat, around 50 streetlights were installed across the area under Sharma’s initiative ahead of the Diwali festivities.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Sharma lost the elections on Friday. An electricity team arrived in the village and allegedly started removing the lights. The incident surprised the villagers. Many raised questions on why it was removed after the elections.

Electricity Dept Said Installation Was Illegal As the villagers raised questions, the electricity department reportedly claimed the streetlights had been installed illegally and were being removed as part of its action against unauthorised installations. ALSO READ: Noida Rs 1600 Cr Electricity Scam: Action Against Two Senior Cops For Delay In Probe And Protecting UPPCL Officials Peeplu electricity department AEN Govardhan Chaudhary said that the department would send teams to remove streetlights wherever they had been installed illegally. The electricity department’s response, however, was not satisfying. The villagers demanded action. Villagers Raise Concerns The villagers asked the reasons the lights weren’t removed before, it they were installed illegally. They demanded that the lights installed in the nearby villages should also be removed. The residents exclaimed how the streetlights provided much-needed relief to people who previously struggled to navigate dark roads at night. They expressed their disappointment as the village streets were blanketed in darkness once again, and the passersby faced difficulties. Residents also questioned whether the removal drive was connected to the BJP candidate's electoral defeat, although no such link has been independently established.