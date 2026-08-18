Sushil Kumar, Meerut: Following the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mohammad Zafar, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "The Modi government has dismantled the network of ISI-affiliated gangster Shahzad Bhatti before Independence Day. His plans for dangerous attacks were foiled by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces conducted operations in 14 states, demonstrating India's zero tolerance for terrorism."

A significant amount of material was also recovered from the accused. In West Uttar Pradesh alone, 16 suspected terrorists linked to Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Sarfaraz Dogra have been arrested, most of whom have connections in Meerut. ALSO READ: Al-Qaeda-Linked Ground Behind Red Fort Blast That Killed 11; Terror Group Expanding Footprint In Bangladesh: UN Report Plan Failed After Terrorist Zafar's Arrest The arrest of Mohammad Zafar shows how West Uttar Pradesh is repeatedly targeted by Pakistani gangsters. In the past seven months, 16 suspected terrorists have been arrested in operations by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and civil police. All of these suspected terrorists were apprehended in Hapur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar. All of them have direct ties to Meerut. Several young men, including Umar, Azad Rajput, and Tushar Chauhan, were lured into working for them.

As per the ATS, with the arrest of Mohammad Zafar, information is also being gathered about other young men associated with Zafar. Zafar's Linked To Madrasa In Bulandshahr Mohammad Zafar has connections to a madrasa in Bulandshahr. It is said that Zafar has acquaintances there, whom the ATS team is investigating. Zafar's relatives are also working for Jaish-e-Mohammed in West Uttar Pradesh. The ATS team is monitoring them. It is said that an acquaintance living in a madrasa in Bulandshahr invited Zafar to Meerut in 2017 to study there.

Zafar Was Initially Caught, Then Released The ATS team arrested Zafar two days ago from a mosque in Sherpur, Hapur. At that time, he was released after questioning. All of Zafar's documents were confiscated. All of Zafar's documents were in Urdu. Later, they were made to read them by an Urdu speaker. Only then did Zafar's true identity come to light. Investigations revealed that Zafar was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was collecting donations and sending them to the organiastion. Then, the ATS arrested Zafar again.

ALSO READ: 200 Arrests From 14 States: Amit Shah Says ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Gang Busted, Terror Attacks Foiled Before I-Day Zafar Got His Passport Made From Bihar, Was Trying To Flee To Pakistan Mohammad Zafar had obtained a passport from Bihar. During interrogation, he confessed to planning to travel to Pakistan. He had even arranged a meeting with Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Zafar could have carried out a major bombing in West Uttar Pradesh. After Zafar has been sent to jail in Lucknow, preparations are underway to revoke his passport.