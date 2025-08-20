- By Raju Kumar
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
School Bomb Threat: Over 50 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, prompting police and the anti-bomb squad to launch a search operation. Recently, incidents of bomb threats to schools and other institutions have increased, disrupting their operations. However, all of them turned out to be hoax threats.
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats
Meanwhile, the fresh bomb threat to Delhi's schools comes just two days after 32 schools received a similar warning. The Delhi Fire Services on Monday stated that at least 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting student evacuation, before officials declared them hoax.
The officials said between 7.30 am and 12.25 pm, they received calls from 32 schools informing about the threat e-mails. Multiple teams of Delhi Police, including the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, were rushed to the campuses.
A thorough search operation was carried out in each of the campuses before the police confirmed that the threats were fake.
"Search operation is completed and nothing suspicious was found," the officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams have begun work to trace the IP address of the sender. According to the Delhi Fire Services, a majority of the schools were from the Dwarka area.
These included Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, Adarsh World School, Dwarka International School, Bal Bharti Public School, Venkateshwar School, Paramount International School, CRPF Public School, Sachdeva Global School, Indraprasth International School, Saraswati Public School. The other schools that received threat included Holy Heart Public School, Gyan Sagar Public School, Shiv Vani Model Senior Secondary School and Kennedy Public School -- all in Palam village; JBM Public School, Palam; Jai Bharti Public School and Deep Model Public School in West Sagarpur; RMS Convent School, Sagarpur; Veer Public School, Kapashera; Oxford Foundation School, Baba Haridas Nagar; Nav Gyandeep Public School, Dabari-Palam Road; RM Convent School, Kailash Puri Extension; RD International School, Daulatpur; CDM School, Dharampura; Sunrise Public School, Tajpur Khurd; Shri Ram International School, Najafgarh; New Solanki Model Public School, Jai Vihar, and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar. DPS Dwarka later announced the closure of the school for the day.
(With PTI inputs)