School Bomb Threat: Over 50 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, prompting police and the anti-bomb squad to launch a search operation. Recently, incidents of bomb threats to schools and other institutions have increased, disrupting their operations. However, all of them turned out to be hoax threats.

Meanwhile, the fresh bomb threat to Delhi's schools comes just two days after 32 schools received a similar warning. The Delhi Fire Services on Monday stated that at least 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting student evacuation, before officials declared them hoax.

The officials said between 7.30 am and 12.25 pm, they received calls from 32 schools informing about the threat e-mails. Multiple teams of Delhi Police, including the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, were rushed to the campuses.

A thorough search operation was carried out in each of the campuses before the police confirmed that the threats were fake.

"Search operation is completed and nothing suspicious was found," the officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams have begun work to trace the IP address of the sender. According to the Delhi Fire Services, a majority of the schools were from the Dwarka area.