Several female students participating in a Tiranga Yatra organised by the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria fell ill on Thursday due to intense heat and humidity. Many students complained of dizziness during the procession, while around 25-30 students’ health deteriorated after reaching the stadium, with some reportedly fainting.

Upon receiving the information, an ambulance was called to the stadium, and all the students were admitted to the emergency room of Maharishi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. According to doctors, the students' health deteriorated due to sun exposure and heat. All are undergoing treatment.

A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the GIC campus at around 11 am. Around 5000 students from several schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and GIC, participated in the procession. The Yatra departed from the GIC campus and proceeded via Kotwali Road and Civil Lines Road to the stadium, where it concluded.

During the march, some students started feeling dizzy due to the scorching heat. Teachers provided water and tried to help them recover, but several students complained of health issues again after reaching the stadium.

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District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi and Chief Development Officer Rajesh Singh visited the medical college emergency ward and took updates on the students’ condition. Officials said all the students are out of danger and receiving medical care.