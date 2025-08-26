- By Bornika Das
Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated on August 27 across India, especially in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states. One of the most awaited and popular Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees commemorate the festival by decorating their homes, temples and community pandals to welcome Ganpati Bappa. One of the most popular customs of Ganesh Chaturthi is to make rangoli designs at the entrance, temple or puja space to greet Lord Ganesha with good fortune and positivity.
On this Ganesh Chaturthi, if you have started decorating your home temple or puja to worship Lord Ganesha, these easy rangoli designs will add creativity to the celebration. Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli designs not only add a festive feel but also usher in prosperity and good luck into the house. Here are five easy rangoli design ideas that you can draw to enhance the home temple decoration.
Easy Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Designs For Beginners
On this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, devotees can adorn the entrance and mandir or puja space with rangoli designs having Lord Ganesha motifs on them.
You can also draw minimalist and easy rangoli designs for Ganesh Chaturthi. For this, you can only outline Lord Ganesha’s face and just write the Ganpati mantra and Om to enhance the beauty of the house.
For Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli designs, you can make the most of vibrant colours to enhance the festive spirit. You can also add puja accessories like diyas and flower petals for an evening glow and festive charm.
This Ganesh Chaturthi take cues from the above rangoli design ideas, which are easy to draw and are beginner-friendly. Decorate your home temple space with these quick rangoli designs and welcome Ganpati Bappa with positivity and good fortune. Let us know which Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli designs you tried this festival.