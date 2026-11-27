Winter fog in India changes hills, forests, and historic riversides into landscapes that look straight out of a movie or a postcard. Travel to tea plantations in the morning mist, fog-covered ghats of Ganga, or chilly waterfalls at dawn to enjoy crisp winter weather and unforgettable foggy scenery.

5 Beautiful Indian Spots To Visit During The Winter Fog Explore Indian destinations where winter fog adds a beautiful layer of magic and have a foggy and misty experience like never before. 1. Munnar, Kerala Munnar is covered by thick morning mist during winter that drifts beautifully over tea estates across the Western Ghats. Travel there to experience slow foggy mornings with scenic views that make you crave a warm cup of coffee.

Beautiful tea estates (Image Credits: Pexels) Best Time To Visit: December to February is the best time to experience beautiful winter mornings. What To Explore: Travel to Top Station for scenic valley views, stroll beside Kundala Lake, and take a scenic drive along Gap Road. 2. Darjeeling, West Bengal Low-hanging clouds and cold morning fog appear on the beautiful hillside tea gardens and colourful rooftops of Darjeeling. Enjoy all the views by sitting on a toy train and have fun with family or friends. Toy train in Darjeeling (Image Credits: Pexels) Best Time To Travel: Travel from December to February to enjoy a picturesque winter vacation. What To Explore: Book a seat on the iconic toy train, or the ropeway and watch cinematic glimpses of Mt. Kanchenjunga and tea gardens. Also, visit the zoo to enjoy a quiet walk, and meet animals. 3. Shillong, Meghalaya Winter sets in around November in Shillong. With it comes chilly, foggy weather with temperatures dipping as low as 3°C. It’s a great vacation idea if you enjoy cold weather with serene views. Elephant falls in Shillong (Image Credits: Pexels) Best Time To Travel: Visit during October to December and chill in the winter weather. What To Explore: See gorgeous hills, pine woods, and misty waterfalls that give the entire place a serene vibe. 4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu Cold winter mornings in Ooty add a soft blanket of fog over Nilgiri tea valleys, quiet lakes, and eucalyptus forests. Travelling here would make you feel you are in a misty forest heaven with no troubles.

Take a walk on misty roads (Image Credits: Pexels) Best Time To Visit: November to February is the best time to experience winter chill. What To Explore: Ride the heritage Nilgiri Mountain train here and visit Doddabetta Peak for beautiful chilly views. ALSO READ: Where To Travel In India In December If You Want To Avoid Peak Tourist Crowds? 5. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Morning fog settles gently over the spiritual Ganga ghats in Varanasi during winter. Daytime temperatures are mild, settling around 18°C–20° which is perfect to explore ancient temples and the old city. Enjoy a boat ride on Ganga (Image Credits: Pexels) Best Time To Travel: Late November to early February is the best time to explore Varanasi. What To Explore: Take a peaceful, misty sunrise boat ride on the Ganga, and enjoy evening walks along the bustling ghats. Also, visit the old temples of the city and meet people from all over the world. Winter Destination Best Time What To Explore 1. Munnar, Kerala Dec – Feb Top Station valley views, Kundala Lake strolls, Gap Road drives 2. Darjeeling, West Bengal Dec – Feb Toy train, ropeway views of Mt. Kanchenjunga & tea gardens, zoo walks 3. Shillong, Meghalaya Oct – Dec Misty hills, pine woods, and waterfalls (chilly temps down to 3°C) 4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu Nov – Feb Nilgiri Mountain train ride, Doddabetta Peak, lakes, and tea valleys 5. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Late Nov – Early Feb Misty sunrise Ganga boat rides, evening ghat walks, and ancient temples ALSO READ: What To Check Before Booking A Christmas Or New Year Getaway? FAQs What makes Varanasi unique compared to the other hill stations?

Unlike the other hill destinations, Varanasi has both winter morning fog and a spiritual feel. It offers misty sunrise boat rides, bustling evening ghats, and ancient temples to explore. Which month overlaps as a great travel time across almost all five destinations? December is the best month overall to have the best winter fog experience. It falls right inside the peak winter mist time for Munnar, Darjeeling, Shillong, Ooty, and Varanasi. What kind of clothing should I pack for these winter fog destinations in India? Pack woollen clothes, thermal layers, and waterproof jackets for colder spots like Shillong and Darjeeling. While medium layers and a warm jacket for chilly mornings and evenings are best for Munnar, Ooty, and Varanasi.