Bulky furniture and dark colours make a small home look even smaller. It is smart to invest in spcae saving furniture that save space without losing the utility. If you are living in a small space, it's time to make thoughtful decisions. Instead of buying a heavy 3-4 seater sofa, you can buy a sofa bed that will help you when you have guests over.

Check out more smart furniture finds that will make your small home look spacious and comfortable. 7 Practical Space-Saving Furniture Pieces If you are planning to make your compact home more functional, here are seven practical space-saving furniture pieces worth considering. 1. Sofa-Bed: Two Functions In One Piece Sofa by the day, bed by the night (Image:TDJ) Have guests come over but no spare room? At this time, a sofa-bed comes in handy. It can be used as a comfortable sofa during the day and turn into a bed at night, so your living room doubles as a guest room without extra furniture. You can also have this in one of your rooms if the layout is small.

What to consider before buying? Always start by checking the measurements of the couch, both in sitting and bed mode

Go for a simple design and structure that is easy to convert

Choose comfortable materials for the couch for both sitting and sleeping

Consider couches that offer storage space for bedding purposes 2. Storage Bed: Make Use Of Under-Bed Space

Save space by using a storage bed for extra things (Image:TDJ) Do not have space for an extra storage cupboard in your room? The best alternative is buying a bed that has enough storage space to keep extra beddings, clothes and other things. What to consider before buying? Ensure that your furniture does not have any damage, check the performance of the lifting system whether it opens or closes smoothly

Select a storage capacity based on your needs, not what looks fancy

Ensure that the bed frame and mattress support is strong and durable

Check if you will be able to open the bed comfortably in the space available 3. Foldable Dining Table: Create Space When Not In Use

Save space by adding a foldable dinning table to your small living oom (Image:TDJ) Does your dining table take up half of the space in your living room? It's time to switch to a foldable table that can be tucked against the wall when not in use. Upu will have a proper place to eat and it will also free up the floor space when not required.

What to consider before buying? Make sure that the dimensions of the table you choose is based on the number of people using it

Check the locking function and durability of the table properly when opening and closing it

Opt for a wall-mounted dining table if you lack space on the floor

Also, get foldable chairs or stackable seating to go with the table 4. Nesting Tables: Flexible Surfaces For Small Living Rooms

Keep your furniture flexible to save space (Image:TDJ) If you have a joint family or have guests coming over frequently, consider investing in a Nesting table. A nesting table means that there can be one or more smaller tables that fit inside the main table, which can be used when you are short on space to either make people sit or to put stuff.

What to consider before buying? While nesting tables are compact and space-saving, check the measurements to see if they fit perfectly in your living room or anywhere you want to place them

Select the ones that come with two or three tables with different heights

Make sure that the tables slide in and out smoothly, without scratching each other

Choose a sturdy top, such as wood or metal, for cups and plates 5. Storage Ottoman: Extra Seating With Hidden Storage

Store your extra things in a ottoman (Image:TDJ) Hide the clutter or mess made by kids' toys by storing small things in a storage ottoman. It looks aesthetic and laos provides extra seating bench. The full-fledged storage box inside helps keep the space clean and look spacious. What to consider before buying? Get your hands on a sturdy yet soft material ottoman that is comfortable to sit on but also has enough space

Check the specified weight limit, as ottomans probably cannot handle much weight

Check the smooth functioning of the lid at least twice before buying an ottoman 6. Vertical Wooden Shelf: Make Better Use Of Wall Height

A vertical book shelf is a good investment for all the bookworms (Image:TDJ) When you have limited floor space but you are a bookworm, switch to vertical bookshelves or normal vertical wooden shelves. This will help keep your books organised and can also be turned into an aesthetic corner of your house. What to consider before buying? Choose a wooden shelf with a slim and tall design, so it takes up little floor space and perfectly utilises the bare wall space

Make sure that the shelves are sturdy and can hold the weight of books and everything you are planning to put on it

Try placing heavy items on the lower shelves, and keep tall and delicate units away from areas where children can reach

Go for shelves that do not require drilling and can also be moved easily ALSO READ: How To Decorate A Rented Home?: 6 No-Drill, Damage-Free Decor Ideas 7. Storage Headboard: Add Storage Without Extra Cabinets Even if you don't have any cabinets, make some storage in your headboard (Image:TDJ) Ditch the spacious bedside tables that make your bedroom look small, instaed opt for a storage headboard. A headboard is an inevitable part of the bed, why not utilise it for storage? It can efficiently keep all your books, lamp, and charging ports and can also provide additional storage.

What to consider before buying? While buying a storage headboard, choose a material that perfectly aligns with the colour and look of your bed

Make sure it contains sufficient storage space and dedicated charging ports

Ensure that the edges of the wood are not too harsh or sharp ALSO READ: Oversized Wall Art On A Budget: How To Fill Blank Walls Without Paying Gallery Prices? Which Space-Saving Piece Should You Pick? Quick Comparison Furniture Piece Main Function Best Suited For Sofa-Cum-Bed Seating and sleeping Compact living rooms and guest spaces Hydraulic Storage Bed Hidden under-bed storage Small bedrooms Foldable Dining Table Dining and flexible surface space Compact kitchens and dining areas Nesting Tables Multiple surfaces that can be stacked Small living rooms Storage Ottoman Seating and hidden storage Living rooms and bedrooms Vertical Bookshelf Uses wall height for storage Study corners and living rooms Storage Headboard Bedside storage Bedrooms with limited cabinet space FAQs What is the best space-saving furniture for a small bedroom?

For a small bedroom, some of the very best space-saving furniture would be a storage bed and a storage headboard, as they tend to reduce the need to have additional storage in the room. This is because they are designed in a way that they contain enough room to hold your stuff appropriately.

Are sofa-cum-beds comfortable to sleep on? Sofa-cum-beds are a furnishing item that has gained popularity in recent years because of their aesthetic appeal and dual functionality. When it comes to comfort, most of them are comfortable, as it mainly depends on the material of the furniture and the mattress, along with their opening and closing ability.

How do I make a small living room look bigger? To make a small living room look bigger, the first thing is to make sure that you do not have to fill up that small space with too many furniture. Along with that, you can also choose furniture with legs that show the floor, keep colours light and use multi-purpose pieces like ottomans and nesting tables. Moreover, keep the walkways clear.