Thane Weather Update : At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district over the last four months. According to the Resident Deputy Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sandeep Mane, the fatalities since May have resulted from incidents including tree falls, drowning, lightning strikes, and electrocution.

“A total of 20 deaths have been recorded across the district in the past four months, and 11 persons sustained injuries in accidents during this period," Mane said.

He also noted that the highest number of casualties occurred in Kalyan taluka with 11 deaths, followed by Shahapur with five, Murbad with three, and Thane taluka with one.

Thane Weather

Thane district has received 1,842.90 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, including 119.70 mm recorded on Monday alone. Thane city saw the highest rainfall at 69 mm, contributing to the district already reaching 70.80 percent of its seasonal average.