Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, every Hindu stays awake till midnight, sings bhajans and hymns to welcome Lord Krishna. As soon as midnight hits, during Nishita Kaal (the time when Lord Krishna was born), people worship him and make special offerings.

However, Nishita Kaal vary city-wise as they are calculated from local sunset, sunrise and moonrise rather than a fixed clock hour. So, the auspicious time for puja is never exactly 12:00 AM. Here are city-wise Nishita Kaal timings for major cities to guide you when to perform the puja on Janmashtami. Janmashtami 2026 Nishita Kaal Timings City-Wise Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered the most sacred time for Janmashtami puja because it is when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born. City Nishita Kaal Timings Delhi 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, Sep 05 Pune 12:10 AM to 12:57 AM, Sep 05 Kolkata 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM, Sep 05 Mumbai 12:14 AM to 01:01 AM, Sep 05 Chennai 11:45 PM to 12:31 AM, Sep 05 Bengaluru 11:55 PM to 12:42 AM, Sep 05 Hyderabad 11:52 PM to 12:38 AM, Sep 05 Gurgaon 11:58 PM to 12:44 AM, Sep 05 Noida 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM, Sep 05 Ahmedabad 12:16 AM to 01:02 AM, Sep 05 Jaipur 12:03 AM to 12:49 AM, Sep 05 Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered the most sacred time for Janmashtami puja (Image: Facebook/laddugopalji)

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 56 Bhog List: What Are The 56 Offerings Made To Lord Krishna, and What If You Cannot Prepare Them All? Janmashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings And Parana Muhurat There is always confusion between the two dates of Janmashtami because Lord Krishna's birth is tied to two astronomical conditions- the Ashtami Tithi and the Rohini Nakshatra. However, people celebrate it according to the tradition that they follow. Some people follow the Smarta tradition, which celebrates Janmashtami on Ashtami Tithi; the Vaishnava and ISKCON tradition (including Mathura and Vrindavan temples) requires the Rohini Nakshatra to align with that Ashtami. So, according to it, the date and timings of Janmashtami are:

Event / City Date / Time Janmashtami (Smarta tradition, most households) Friday, 4 September 2026 Janmashtami (Vaishnava / ISKCON tradition) Saturday, 5 September 2026 Ashtami Tithi begins 2:25 AM, 4 September 2026 Ashtami Tithi ends 12:13 AM, 5 September 2026 Rohini Nakshatra begins 12:29 AM, 4 September 2026 Rohini Nakshatra ends Approx. 11:00 PM to 11:59 PM, 4 September 2026 (sources vary slightly) Nishita Kaal, New Delhi 11:57 PM (4 Sep) to 12:43 AM (5 Sep) Nishita Kaal, Mumbai 12:14 AM to 1:01 AM (5 Sep) Dahi Handi (Maharashtra) Saturday, 5 September 2026 Parana, Mumbai (fast-breaking, after sunrise) After approx. 6:24 AM, 5 September 2026 Parana, New Delhi (fast-breaking, after sunrise) After approx. 6:00 AM, 5 September 2026 Some people follow the Smarta tradition, which celebrates Janmashtami on Ashtami Tithi (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: 7 ISKCON Temples To Celebrate Krishna Janmotsav Therefore, check these auspicious times according to your city and celebrate this joyous festival with your loved ones. FAQs 1. What is Nishita Kaal and why is it important for Janmashtami? The Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered the most sacred time for Janmashtami puja because it corresponds to the hour Krishna is believed to have been born. 2. What are the best offerings for Krishna during Janmashtami Nishita Kaal? Traditional offerings such as Makhan Mishri (butter and sugar candy), Panjiri, fruits, milk, and other sweets, particularly beloved by Lord Krishna, are offered during Janmashtami Nishita Kaal.