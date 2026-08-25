Onam is a festival mostly celebrated in Kerala. This occasion celebrates the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. Onam is celebrated for 10 days, beginning with Atham and culminating in Thiruvonam; each day has its own spiritual importance. On this day, people decorate their homes with colourful Pookalams, families prepare a grand feast, and communities participate in several cultural activities such as boat races, dances, and games.

Let's understand in detail why King Mahabali is worshipped during this festival. Who Was King Mahabali? According to Hindu mythology, King Mahabali was the grandson of the great devotee Prahlada. Despite being an asura(demon), he was known for his selflessness, compassion, honesty, and unwavering commitment to his people. It was believed that during his reign, there was no sign of poverty, sadness or suffering. His reign was so ideal that people considered it a golden age of peace, prosperity, and equality.



However, seeing King Mahabali's growing popularity, the Devas became concerned because they believed that King Mahabali's reign would disturb the balance of the universe.

King Mahabali was the grandson of the great devotee Prahlada (Image: Pexels) What Is The Story Of King Mahabali And Lord Vamana? To maintain cosmic balance, devas sought the help of Lord Vishnu, who appeared on Earth in the form of Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin.



Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, visited King Mahabali while he was performing yajnas and asked for land he could cover in three steps. Honouring the request of the Brahmin, King Mahabali agreed. In that very moment, Vamana assumed his magnificent Trivikrama form. With the first step, he covered the entire Earth; with his second step, he measured the heavens, and then there was no place to keep the third step. King Mahabali offered his own head. Lord Vishnu then placed his foot upon Mahabali's head and sent him to Sutala Loka.

Why Is King Mahabali Worshipped During Onam? On Onam, King Mahabali's return is celebrated. When Lord Vishnu saw the complete surrender and devotion of King Mahabali, he granted him a boon: once a year, he would be allowed to return to Earth to visit his beloved people, as the king was deeply connected to them. For millions of devotees, his annual 'visit' to his kingdom during the festival of Onam is believed to symbolise hope for a return to the golden era that was once in his reign, when equality, abundance, and truth prevailed.

ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Wishes: 50+ Happy Atham Messages, Quotes, Instagram Captions And HD Images To Share With Friends And Family How Do Keralites Welcome King Mahabali During Onam? Malayalis celebrate this festival by participating in various cultural activities and decorations. The most common traditions and rituals that people perform during this 10-day festival are: People in Kerala draw Pookalam (Floral Carpet) to welcome King Mahabali.

The traditional vegetarian feast (Onam Sadya) is prepared and served on a banana leaf. This ritual is believed to express gratitude.

The Pulikali dance is performed, where special dancers painted in yellow and black perform.

Elephants are decorated.

People also install the idol of the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu in their homes and worship him. The Pulikali dance is performed, where special dancers painted in yellow and black perform (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Onam Pookalam 2026: 5 Last-Minute Floral Rangoli Designs For Thiruvonam The entire state of Kerala is decorated with flowers and lights to welcome King Mahabali. For Malayalis, Onam is more than a religious festival. For them, it is a best time to reconnect with family, heritage and Kerala’s cultural traditions.

FAQs 1. Why is festival of Onam celebrated? Onam celebrates the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. 2. Why is King Mahabali worshipped during the festival of Onam? For millions of devotees, his annual 'visit' to his kingdom during the festival of Onam is believed to symbolise hope for a return to the golden era that was once in his reign.