Raksha Bandhan is on 28th August, 2026, and people have already started their preparations. Just as it is important to keep in mind the auspicious timings and rituals of the occasion, it is also important to avoid doing certain things on this auspicious day.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist and prays for his long life, prosperity and happiness. In return, a brother promises to protect her against all odds.

To maintain the auspiciousness of this day, here are five things one should avoid while celebrating the festival. Raksha Bandhan 2026: 5 Things You Should Avoid Here are a few things that one should avoid while celebrating Raksha Bandhan: 1. Do Not Tie Rakhi During An Inauspicious Time The rakhi tying ceremony should always be performed at an auspicious time. According to Hindu beliefs, tying a rakhi during an inauspicious time like Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal will bring bad luck and misfortune.

This time, Bhadra Kaal will not affect Raksha Bandhan. According to Drik Panchang, the Bhadra Kaal will end before sunrise. So, people can continue the ritual of tying rakhi without worrying about Bhadra Kaal. However, Rahu Kaal timings differ from city to city because the calculation depends entirely on the local sunrise and sunset times and location. So, check the Rahu Kaal timings in your city and then perform the rakhi tying ceremony. The rakhi tying ceremony should always be performed at an auspicious time (Image: Pexels) 2. Avoid Starting The Rakhi Ceremony Without Proper Preparations Before tying the rakhi, the thali should be properly prepared, including all the items. Missing an item is not the end of the world, but having everything ready means the ceremony flows without any disturbance. Make sure the puja thali includes rakhi, Kumkum, unbroken rice, diya, and sweets,

3. Do Not Exchange Rakhi Without Performing The Traditional Rituals During the rakhi tying ceremony, make sure your brother faces the east direction, as this side is associated with growth and prosperity. While performing the ritual, your mind should be calm and your heart filled with love. There should be no arguments, anger or family tension during the ceremony.

ALSO READ: 35+ Modern & Unique South Indian Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ayyappa 4. Avoid Wearing A Rakhi Without Considering Traditional Customs According to traditional beliefs, a Rakhi should be tied on the brother's right wrist as this hand symbolises honour, power, and auspiciousness. So, by tying rakhi on this hand, a sister is believed to build a deeper emotional connection with her brother and invite prosperity, long life and happiness into his life.

5. While Tying, Don't Forget To Chant The Raksha Mantra While tying rakhi, it is considered auspicious to chant the Raksha mantra.This mantra is believed to invoke divine blessings and also strengthens the bond between siblings. While tying rakhi, it is considered auspicious to chant the Raksha mantra (Image: Pexels) Raksha Bandhan 2026: Auspicious Timings According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to tie rakhi begins from 5:57 AM and ends at 09:48 PM. This timing is based on the local panchang, so people celebrating in other cities should check the timing for their location.

Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 am on 27 August

Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 am on 28 August ALSO READ: Monday To Sunday: Things You Should Avoid Doing On Each Day Of The Week So, when tying Rakhi, avoid these things to maintain the sanctity and purity of the festival. FAQs 1. Are there specific timings or rituals to avoid during Rakhi? Yes, you should always tie rakhi at the auspicious times and avoid Bhadra kaal and Rahu kaal timings, as they are believed to bring bad luck and misfortune. 2. While tying rakhi, which mantra should be chanted? When a sister ties rakhi on her brother's right wrist, Raksha mantra should be chanted as it is believed to invoke divine blessings.