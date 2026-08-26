On Raksha Bandhan, rakhi is tied on the brother's hand at an auspicious time. Just as we keep in mind this timing, a person should also be aware of inauspicious times such as Rahu Kaal and Bhadra Kaal. According to Hindu beliefs, any religious ceremonies performed during this time, instead of bringing prosperity and good luck, bring misfortune. Therefore, it's important to know the timings of Bhadra Kaal and city-wise Rahul Kaal.

As per Hindu beliefs, Bhadra Kaal refers to an inauspicious period. During this time, performing religious rituals, important work, and beginning new ventures can prove unfavourable or unprofitable. Therefore, even on festivals like Raksha Bandhan, tying rakhis during the Bhadra period is not recommended as it hampers the purity and positive energy of the festival. This year, Bhadra Kaal will not affect Raksha Bandhan. According to Drik Panchaang, the Bhadra Kaal will end before sunrise. So, people can continue the ritual of tying rakhi without worrying about Bhadra Kaal.

Tying rakhis during the Bhadra period is not recommended (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Mantra Should You Chant While Tying Rakhi? Know Its Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rahul Kaal Timings City-wise

Rahu Kaal timings differ from city to city because the calculation depends entirely on the local sunrise and sunset times and location.

City Time Rahu Kaal In Delhi 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM Rahu Kaal In Mumbai 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM Rahu Kaal In Kolkata 10:02 AM to 11:37 PM Rahu Kaal In Bengaluru 12:45 PM to 14:31 PM Rahu Kaal In Chennai 10:36 AM to 12:10 PM Rahu Kaal In Hyderabad 10:43 AM to 12:17 PM Rahu Kaal In Jaipur 10:52 AM to 12:28 PM

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Auspicious Time For Rakhi Tying Ceremony

Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Sawan month every year. This year it is being celebrated on August 28, 2026.



According to the Drik Panchang for people living in Delhi, the auspicious time to tie rakhi starts from 5:57 AM and ends at 09:48 PM. This timing is based on the local panchaang, so people celebrating in other cities should check the timing for their location. The Bhadra kaal ends before sunrise on August 28.



Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 am on 27 August

Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 am on 28 August

Thus, tying rakhi by avoiding Bhadra and Rahu Kaal can help strengthen bonds between siblings and also maintain the sanctity and auspiciousness of the festival.