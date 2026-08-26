On Raksha Bandhan, rakhi is tied on the brother's hand at an auspicious time. Just as we keep in mind this timing, a person should also be aware of inauspicious times such as Rahu Kaal and Bhadra Kaal. According to Hindu beliefs, any religious ceremonies performed during this time, instead of bringing prosperity and good luck, bring misfortune.
Therefore, it's important to know the timings of Bhadra Kaal and city-wise Rahul Kaal.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Bhadra Kaal Date And Timing
As per Hindu beliefs, Bhadra Kaal refers to an inauspicious period. During this time, performing religious rituals, important work, and beginning new ventures can prove unfavourable or unprofitable.
Therefore, even on festivals like Raksha Bandhan, tying rakhis during the Bhadra period is not recommended as it hampers the purity and positive energy of the festival.
This year, Bhadra Kaal will not affect Raksha Bandhan. According to Drik Panchaang, the Bhadra Kaal will end before sunrise. So, people can continue the ritual of tying rakhi without worrying about Bhadra Kaal.
Tying rakhis during the Bhadra period is not recommended (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Mantra Should You Chant While Tying Rakhi? Know Its Significance
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rahul Kaal Timings City-wise
Rahu Kaal timings differ from city to city because the calculation depends entirely on the local sunrise and sunset times and location.
|City
|Time
|Rahu Kaal In Delhi
|10:46 AM to 12:22 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Mumbai
|10:46 AM to 12:22 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Kolkata
|10:02 AM to 11:37 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Bengaluru
|12:45 PM to 14:31 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Chennai
|10:36 AM to 12:10 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Hyderabad
|10:43 AM to 12:17 PM
|Rahu Kaal In Jaipur
|10:52 AM to 12:28 PM
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Auspicious Time For Rakhi Tying Ceremony
Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Sawan month every year. This year it is being celebrated on August 28, 2026.
According to the Drik Panchang for people living in Delhi, the auspicious time to tie rakhi starts from 5:57 AM and ends at 09:48 PM. This timing is based on the local panchaang, so people celebrating in other cities should check the timing for their location. The Bhadra kaal ends before sunrise on August 28.
Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 am on 27 August
Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 am on 28 August
Thus, tying rakhi by avoiding Bhadra and Rahu Kaal can help strengthen bonds between siblings and also maintain the sanctity and auspiciousness of the festival.
FAQs
1. Why should we not tie rakhi during Bhadra Kaal or Rahu Kaal?
Accoring to Hindu beliefs, performing religious rituals, important work, and beginning new ventures can prove unfavourable or unprofitable. That is why rakhi-tying ceremony is not perfromed during this time.
2. What is the auspicious time to tie rakhi?
According to the Drik Panchang for people living in Delhi, the auspicious time to tie rakhi starts from 5:57 AM and ends at 09:48 PM.