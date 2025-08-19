Cincinnati Open Results: It was an anti-climax for Tennis fans around the world as Carlos Alcaraz was adjudged the 2025 Cincinnati Open winner on Monday after Italy's Jannik Sinner, was forced to retire from the game after playing five games of the first set. Notably, it was their fourth final of the 2025 season, with Sinner winning the opening match easily. However, Alcaraz made a comeback by winning the next four games before his opponent called his trainer to check on him.

Unfortunately, the world's No. 1 was forced to retire from the match as he was deemed unfit to complete the match. Despite their rivalry on the turf, Alcaraz looked visibly concerned to see Sinner being distraught. Both the players exchanged some words as Alcaraz put his hand around Sinner's shoulder as a mark of respect

"Sorry, Jannik. That wasn't the way to win matches, to win the trophy. I just have to say, I understand how you can feel right now. You are truly a champion. I'm pretty sure that from this situation, you are going to come back even stronger. That's what true champions do," Alcaraz wrote on the camera lens following the match.

I'm so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤️ Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open! 💪🏻🏆



📸 @CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/wEHPT1PBOH — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 18, 2025 Sinner also apologised to the crowd for the short match as he expressed not feeling 'great' the night before the contest. "I am super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more," he said as quoted by Olympics.com.