Indian Football Team News: Khalid Jamil named his 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning to the mix. The Indian senior men’s national team are participating in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup 2025, starting from August 29, after Malaysia withdrew from the tournament due to logistical challenges and the unavailability of players.

India have been placed in Group B, which will be played in Dushanbe. India will play host Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4).

“My doors are always open to every player. The CAFA Nations Cup will be an excellent opportunity for us to test our players against quality teams. Some players may not be in the squad right now because I want to try a few other less-tested ones, but rest assured, we will bring our best available squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers,” Jamil had said.