NUFC vs LFC, Premier League LIVE Streaming: Liverpool will be looking to maintain their remarkable momentum when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 season at St. James' Park on Monday, August 25.

Liverpool have looked in great rhythm, especially after the inclusion of new signings in the setup. They will be heading into the match on the back of a magnificent 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in their previous fixture.

With three points under the belt, the Reds are placed fifth in the Premier League standings, whereas Newcastle are struggling at 15th position. Newcastle were off to a challenging start to their campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw away at Aston Villa. They will be aiming to produce an improved effort in order to clinch their first win of the season.