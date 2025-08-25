- By Himanshu Badola
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NUFC vs LFC, Premier League LIVE Streaming: Liverpool will be looking to maintain their remarkable momentum when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 season at St. James' Park on Monday, August 25.
Liverpool have looked in great rhythm, especially after the inclusion of new signings in the setup. They will be heading into the match on the back of a magnificent 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in their previous fixture.
With three points under the belt, the Reds are placed fifth in the Premier League standings, whereas Newcastle are struggling at 15th position. Newcastle were off to a challenging start to their campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw away at Aston Villa. They will be aiming to produce an improved effort in order to clinch their first win of the season.
When will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match be played?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match will be played on Monday, August 25.
Where will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match be played?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match will be played at St.James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
What time will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match start?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
How and where to watch the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match in India?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025/26 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups, Premier League 2025-26:
Newcastle United Predicted XI: Pope (GK), Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson (GK), Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike