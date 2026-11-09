Hockey India has announced a 20-member Indian men's hockey squad for the upcoming three-match tour of New Zealand, with Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay appointed captain. Scheduled from November 15 to 23, the tour will celebrate 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

India will face New Zealand in three matches on November 19, 21 and 22 at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland. The series will provide an opportunity for several emerging players to gain valuable international exposure against a strong opposition.

The squad features a mix of promising Under-21 players and members of the current India A core, as the coaching staff looks to assess young talent ahead of future international assignments. ALSO READ: Barcelona Edge Past Atletico Madrid In Comeback Win, Maintain Three-Point Lead Over Real Madrid In La Liga Sanjay To Lead Young Indian Hockey Team Sanjay, who was part of India's bronze medal-winning campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will captain the side. The defensive unit also includes Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka and Yashdeep Siwach.

SQUAD ANNOUNCMENT! 🇮🇳🏑 Meet the Indian Men’s Team that will travel to Auckland for three matches against New Zealand as the two nations celebrate 100 years of sporting relations and partnership. 🤝 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvNZ https://t.co/psKx0ljnSs — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 9, 2026 Mohith HS and Pawan are the two goalkeepers selected for the tour. The midfield department comprises Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur and Venkatesh Kenche.

Meanwhile, Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal have been named as the five forwards. Craig Fulton Explains Squad Selection India head coach Craig Fulton said the tour would provide an important opportunity to challenge emerging players against quality opposition in their home conditions. "The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home," Fulton said.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey also highlighted the significance of the tour, stating that it would celebrate a century of sporting friendship while providing young players with a platform to showcase their potential. ALSO READ: Chennai Open Final Postponed Amid Hazardous AQI Of 1,556, Finalist Makes Shocking Claim The fixtures are out! 📅🏑 Here’s the schedule for the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event to be held in Auckland as the two nations celebrate 100 years of sporting ties with an exciting three-match bilateral series. 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇿 Mark your calendars and get ready for some exciting hockey action! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvNZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 9, 2026 India-New Zealand Hockey Tour Marks 100 Years The series commemorates the historic 1926 visit of an Indian Army hockey team to New Zealand. Featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand, the team became the first Indian sporting side from any discipline to tour the country.

The upcoming three-match series will mark a century of that historic visit and celebrate the longstanding sporting relationship between the two nations.