The next entry in Xbox’s acclaimed racing franchise, Forza Horizon 6, may be revealed sooner than expected. A new report suggests that Microsoft and Playground Games are preparing to announce the game at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2025, which runs from September 25 to September 28.

Windows Central reported that official documents circulating internally at Microsoft "strongly suggest" Forza Horizon 6 will debut during this event, although neither Microsoft nor Playground Games has officially confirmed the news. Phil Spencer had hinted earlier at this timeline for its arrival - perhaps this event marks it!

The speculation also ties in with a recent leak suggesting that Forza Horizon 6 could be set in Japan. Last week, an Australian car importer claimed that a Playground Games team member had been scanning Kei cars — compact light vehicles native to Japan. The post was quickly deleted, but it fueled strong speculation that Japan would serve as the new backdrop.

If true, the Tokyo Game Show would be the perfect stage for Microsoft to reveal the long-rumored Japan setting, especially following Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico-based world.

Forza Horizon 5’s Continued Success

Forza Horizon 5 first launched in 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Series S/X consoles from Microsoft. Since its PlayStation 5 debut early this year, however, Microsoft made an unexpected and surprise move of porting Forza Horizon 5 over to that system - where it has proven extremely popular among gamers; market analytics indicate it as being currently the best-selling PS5 title of 2025 with over three million copies sold!