- By Prateek Levi
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Motorola is bringing a touch of luxury to India with its new Brilliant Collection. After launching Swarovski crystal-studded editions of the Razr 60 clamshell foldable and the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds in select global markets, the company has now confirmed an India launch on September 1. Both devices will debut in the striking Pantone Ice Melt colourway, adorned with Swarovski crystals, just like their international versions.
The Brilliant Collection Arrives in India
Motorola has revealed that the Razr 60 Swarovski edition and Moto Buds Loop will go on sale in India via Flipkart. Globally, the Brilliant Collection was introduced in limited numbers, and the same is expected for India.
ALSO READ: Airtel Apple Music Or Jio JioSaavn Pro: Choosing The Best Free Music Streaming Offer
Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection
The standard Motorola Razr 60 is already available in India at ₹49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Pantone Gibraltar Sea (fabric finish), Pantone Lightest Sky (marble-like finish), and Pantone Spring Bud (vegan leather).
The Swarovski edition is expected to carry over the same specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO foldable main display, a 3.63-inch cover display, and cameras featuring a 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter.
Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition
The Moto Buds Loop, already showcased globally at $299 (approx. ₹26,000), will also arrive in the Pantone Ice Melt shade with Swarovski crystals. The earbuds feature a Bose-tuned open-ear design, up to 37 hours of total playback, and AI features like CrystalTalk AI and Moto AI.
ALSO READ: Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Oppo Reno 14 5G: Camera, Display, Performance Compared
What to Expect
While the Swarovski releases are higher-end and fashion-forward in design, the specs are identical to the standard editions. To those who value exclusivity as well as style equalling performance, the Brilliant Collection can be worthwhile to wait for.