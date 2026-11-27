If you want to experience Made-in-India 4G technology, state-owned telecom service provider BSNL has some great short-term plans for you. If more than two months' validity is what you are on the lookout for, then these BSNL plans of 70 and 80 days would be good for you. Let's look at these plans one by one and what's inside them.

BSNL Rs 439 STV Plan Type: TRAI-mandated, voice-only plans and Recharges ALSO READ: BGMI Air Open Beta Out Now On Google Play Store India: Krafton's 1GB Game Available Ahead Of Launch Features: You get unlimited local voice calls as well as STD calls, which can be made to any network in home LSA. This also incudes national roaming which includes MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi and is also paired with 300 SMS.

The plan is valid for 80 days, and it has an effective price of Rs 5.49 per day approximately. BSNL Rs 485 STV Plan Type: This is a special tariff voucher which packs unlimited calls and data benefits.

Features: Users get unlimited 2GB per day high speed data, although the speed reduces to 40 kbps after exhaustion of limit. This also packs unlimited voice calls local as well as STD, to any home LSA network, and also get roaming including Delhi and Mumbai.

The plan is valid for 72 days and costs approx. Rs 6.74 per day. BSNL Rs 599 STV This is also a Special Tariff Voucher (STV), and users get unlimited calls and data here as well. ALSO READ: Realme 17 Pro Launching Soon? Leaked Renders Reveal Design: MediaTek Chip And 10,000mAh Battery Expected Features: This one comes with even more data, and customers get 3GB per day usage limits, after which, as mentioned above, speed reduces to 40 kbps. Local and STD are unlimited (on-net/off-net). Customers also get 100 free SMS per day, and home LSA connectivity and roaming bandwidth stretches to Mumbai and Delhi.

The plan is valid for 70 days, and multiple advanced recharge facilities are also available. The effective price of this recharge per day is RFs 8.56 approx.