Airtel Mobile Recharge Plans: Airtel has a lot of recharge plans for its users, and the company has moved forward to introduce plans that follow TRAI's mandate. These plans come with unlimited voice calls and SMS, but no data benefits. Some plans in here also offer more additional benefits.
Let's have a breakdown of plans one by one, these are the cheapest plans of Airtel, compared to others with data.
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|Airtel Plan
|Validity
|Calling Benefits
|SMS Benefits
|Additional Benefits
|Rs 185
|28 days
|Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
|300 SMS
|HelloTunes for 30 days
|Rs 203
|30 days
|Unlimited local, national and roaming calls
|300 SMS
|HelloTunes
|Rs 206
|1 month
|Unlimited local, national and roaming calls
|300 SMS
|HelloTunes for 30 days
|Rs 469
|84 days
|Unlimited calling
|900 SMS
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and HelloTunes for 12 months
|Rs 1,849
|365 days
|Unlimited local, national and roaming calls
|3,600 SMS
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and HelloTunes for 1 year
Rs 185 Airtel Plan
This Airtel plan is a voice and SMS only plan and comes with a validity of 28 days. It has unlimited STD, local and roaming. Users will also get 300 SMS, and users will also be given HelloTunes for 30 days with this offer.
Rs 203 Airtel Plan
This plan comes with a 30-day validity, and as the above-mentioned plan, there is no data included here as well. It comes with unlimited local calls, national and roaming calls as well, and just like the above, there is the added benefit of 300 SMS. Similar to the Rs 185 plan, there is also the benefit of HelloTunes.
Rs 206 Airtel Plan
This plan has a one-month validity and offers unlimited calling benefits (local, national, and roaming), with the benefit of 300 SMS like the plans above do, and you can also find here the benefit of Hello Tunes for 30 days here.
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Airtel 469 Plan
This plan has a longer time period of 84 days. With unlimited calling and the plan also offers 900 SMS but without data benefits. This plan comes packed with Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and free HelloTunes for 12 months as well.
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Rs 1849 Airtel Plan
This is a 365-day validity plan which is voice-only and comes with no data. In this, you get unlimited local, national, and roaming calls with the added benefit of 3,600 SMS for the whole year, or one year of validity from the starting date. This plan also comes with Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and HelloTunes for the period of one year as well.