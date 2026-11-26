Airtel Mobile Recharge Plans: Airtel has a lot of recharge plans for its users, and the company has moved forward to introduce plans that follow TRAI's mandate. These plans come with unlimited voice calls and SMS, but no data benefits. Some plans in here also offer more additional benefits.

Let's have a breakdown of plans one by one, these are the cheapest plans of Airtel, compared to others with data.

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Airtel Plan Validity Calling Benefits SMS Benefits Additional Benefits Rs 185 28 days Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls 300 SMS HelloTunes for 30 days Rs 203 30 days Unlimited local, national and roaming calls 300 SMS HelloTunes Rs 206 1 month Unlimited local, national and roaming calls 300 SMS HelloTunes for 30 days Rs 469 84 days Unlimited calling 900 SMS Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and HelloTunes for 12 months Rs 1,849 365 days Unlimited local, national and roaming calls 3,600 SMS Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe and HelloTunes for 1 year

Rs 185 Airtel Plan

This Airtel plan is a voice and SMS only plan and comes with a validity of 28 days. It has unlimited STD, local and roaming. Users will also get 300 SMS, and users will also be given HelloTunes for 30 days with this offer.

Rs 203 Airtel Plan

This plan comes with a 30-day validity, and as the above-mentioned plan, there is no data included here as well. It comes with unlimited local calls, national and roaming calls as well, and just like the above, there is the added benefit of 300 SMS. Similar to the Rs 185 plan, there is also the benefit of HelloTunes.