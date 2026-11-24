Honor is now out with its Honor 700 series smartphone and this one has a surprise at the back. These days companies re eagerly utilising the empty space near the camera module, some are giving a glyph interface, and some are going ahead with a full-blown screen.

These Honour 700 series devices come with the latter. The smartphones released in China come in three models, the Honor 700, Honor 700 Pro and Honor 700S. This new screen, which the company is calling a floating Island, and can be used for notifications, food pick-up codes, flight details, music controls, and more. This screen also serves as a viewfinder for taking those selfies precisely if you wish to take it with a rear camera. This screen also comes with a soft light ring with three modes in it, so let's go deeper to explore what's more in the device.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 First-Day Sales Break All Records At $3.79 Billion, But Is The Game Worth The Hype? Honor 700S Series Specifications Specification Honor 700 Honor 700 Pro Honor 700S Display 6.57-inch 1.5K LTPS, 120Hz, up to 8,000 nits Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Main camera 200MP Additional cameras 12MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto Not specified Optical zoom 3.5x Not specified Battery 9,000mAh Qinghai Lake battery Charging 80W wired 80W wired + 50W wireless 80W wired PPG sensor Yes Yes Not specified China price 3,999 yuan (approx. ₹47,000) 4,599 yuan (approx. ₹54,000) 3,599 yuan (approx. ₹42,000) Speaking of the display, all three devices come with a 6.57-inch 1.5K LTPS display, which supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness on these devices can reach 8000 nits. All three are powered by Qualcomm chips with Honor 700 with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, Honor 700 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and the 700S version comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

Camera Specs All three devices are packed with a 200MP main lens. The 700 and 700 Pro also feature a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP periscope lens (telephoto) and support 3.5x optical zoom. You will also find 4K cinematic Live Photo mode in all three devices.

Other Specs The devices feature a 9000 mAh Qinghai Lake battery and 80W charging support is also available (wired). The Pro model offers 50 wireless charging as well. There is another interesting feature in Honor 700 and 700 Pro and that is the PPG sensor that can give you heart rate, blood oxygen and HRV scores as well.

ALSO READ: Jio 98-Day Mobile Recharge Plan: Get Unlimited Voice Calling, 2 GB Data Per Day And JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Subscription Price and Availability The Honor 700S costing is 3,599 yuan, which translates to approx. Rs 42,000 for 12_256 GB RAM and storage variant. The 700 series on the other hand is priced at yuan 3,999 which is approx. Rs 47,000. and the most expensive and top-end 700 Pro variant comes at yuan 4,599, which means almost Rs 54,000 in INR. With pre-bookings kicked off, the first sale will begin on November 27.