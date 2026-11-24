Motorola Edge 70 Neo is now finally out in the Indian market. The device comes with a big 7000mAh battery, an AMOLED display which can support up to 144 Hz and inside it runs on a Snapdragon silicon. The device also sports a SONY lens for its main camera and comes with 45 W fast charging support as well.

Let's dive in and look at what the smartphone has to offer. ALSO READ: Honor 700 Series Smartphones Launched In China: Snapdragon Chips And A Rear Screen; Check Details Specs And Features The device has a 6.8-inch large AMOLED panel which can, as mentioned above, support up to 144 Hz of refresh rate. The peak brightness that the device can deliver is 5,200 nits and also comes with a feature called Water Touch.

Under the hood, you can find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor running the show, which is built on a 4nm process. For RAM the CPU is paired up with LPDDR5X RAM of 8GB and has 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as well.

For software the device has Android-16 based Hello UI and the company has promised 3 major OS updates paired up with 5 years of security updates as well. Camera Features The main lens on the device is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS support. The device is also coupled with a 2MP macro camera. On the front for selfies and video calls, you also get a 32MP shooter. The device also has 7,000 mAh battery as mentioned above paired up with 45W wired charging and also supports 7.5 W reversed wired charging as well and bypass charging is another added benefit.

Pricing The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will cost you Rs 40,999 in which you get 8GB +128GB RAM and storage. The device also comes in four colour options namely, Pantone Gray Lilac, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Mountain View, and Pantone Sage. The company has also introduced a discount of Rs 3,000 for the first 10 days for buyers to grab the deal.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 First-Day Sales Break All Records At $3.79 Billion, But Is The Game Worth The Hype? With bank offers applied to it the deal can cost you Rs 37,999 and a cashback can also be availed at Rs 3,000 on select bank credit cards. You can also avail the no-cost EMI option for up to nine months, and the smartphone will be available for sale starting December 1, on Motorola's official website as well as Flipkart and other offline stores.