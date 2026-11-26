The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has now started rolling out a new feature to the public, and it will allow users to schedule messages before sending them, as was announced by Kunal Shah, who shared the information via a blog post, bringing this much-awaited feature to public use.

This feature will allow users to schedule WhatsApp messages either 10 minutes or 14 days in advance; that means your phone can be switched off and the message will still go out in the morning if you have scheduled it the previous night.

Users will be able to take advantage of this new feature in both one-on-one conversations as well as group chats. The blog that lays out and introduces the feature comes with a title called "Say it at the right time with Scheduled Messages". This feature was definitely the "most requested feature", WhatsApp said.

The feature comes with the capability of scheduling text messages, photos, videos and links as well. How To Schedule a WhatsApp Message -Firstly, open the chat in which you wish to schedule a message

-After this, you need to type your text or choose a picture or video

-Now you will have to tap and hold the send button

-After this, WhatsApp will prompt you to select a date and time on the screen

-Now you just need to select the time and date, and the message will be scheduled immediately

FAQs Are the scheduled messages encrypted? Like any other message that a user sends, the new scheduled messages will also be end-to-end encrypted (E2EE). ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 Neo Is Here: Snapdragon Chip, Sony LYTIA Camera, 7,000 mAh Battery And More Will the scheduled message appear differently than a usual message, and will the other user know it's a scheduled message? WhatsApp has said it will be like any other message and has said, “It will look like any other message to the person receiving it”. Is the feature globally rolled out? The feature is rolling out globally, but some users might not have got the feature on their mobiles yet.