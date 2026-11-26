Public beta testing of Krafton's most popular battle royale title, BGMI Air, has now started in India. As the testing goes on, players can access the lite version of the game. Krafton is of the opinion that this new version will bring the full BGMI experience to the budget segment of smartphones, and a separate app for the same is on the way.

BGMI Air Testing Begins Android users in India can install this BGMI Air version from the Google Play Store, and also from Krafton's official website. The app will take approx. 1GB on your device, which is quite small when compared to the original game version of BGMI.

ALSO READ: Best And Affordable Airtel Mobile Recharge Plans: Get Adobe Express Premium And More With These Voice And SMS Plans Pre-registrations for the same is on for people using Apple devices on App Store. However, the beta version of the game is yet to make its appearance on Apple devices. The game was previously called BGMI Lite, but a renaming of the game happened later as Krafton decided to move forward with the name Air at the end. The company also wants to ensure that this change in the game's title does not mean it altered the gameplay.

The company wanted to make sure that users who are on budget-friendly smartphones also get to play and enjoy the experience, and this new Air version will come out as a standalone game. A separate app will be required to run BGMI Air, and the original will remain separate and access through it will not be possible.

What About The Gameplay? It is being said that it will give the same experience as the original with the battle royale mode bringing 100 players together on one map, that includes the classics like Erangel. Loading times might also get chopped down here, making it smooth on entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

ALSO READ: Realme 17 Pro Launching Soon? Leaked Renders Reveal Design: MediaTek Chip And 10,000mAh Battery Expected Even before the public beta came out the game was tested from November 20-24 in cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, where select gamers were invited by Krafton, to gather feedback from them about the game. More than1.4 million pre-downloads were achieved by the game on the Google Play Store before the actual launch. December 10 is the date on which the company will finally release the game.