Realme is soon going to come out with a new smartphone that will cater to the mid-range series, and the company is about to drop it soon. The company is expected to drop its Realme 17 Pro. There is not much detail that the company has laid out yet about the upcoming smartphone but it has teased the new design and some key specs have been revealed.

The renders that are here showcase the front and back of the device and the phone might also sport a massive 10,000 mAh battery. Design and Other Revealed Specs of Realme 17 Pro In recent times, users on the social media platform X have posted what they allege are renders of Realme's upcoming smartphone, the Realme 17 Pro. In these renders, it seems like it won't be that big of a change and it looks a bit similar to its preceding models.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's New Feature Now Allows You To Schedule Messages: Send Texts And Media At The Time Of Your Choice A square-shaped camera module can be spotted at the back, with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash, the whole module sports a design similar to those found in OnePlus cameras. In the front, the selfie module is a punch-hole cutout, with flat frames, and the bezels appear to be thin all around the screen. The renders, however, don't showcase the device's branding. Expected Specs Under the Hood Inside the smartphone, the expected powerhouse is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Apart from that, an AMOLED display that can support a 144Hz refresh rate is also on the anvil and expected. A large and massive battery, as discussed above, with a 10,000 mAh cell is also expected here in the device, with 65W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Best And Affordable Airtel Mobile Recharge Plans: Get Adobe Express Premium And More With These Voice And SMS Plans As far as camera specs are concerned, you can expect it to sport a 32MP selfie cam, which is less than its predecessor, which had a 50 MP camera on the front.