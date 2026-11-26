NVIDIA has brought together some of the biggest PC manufacturers in India for its RTX Spark Experience, where ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI showcased their latest laptops and compact desktops powered by the new RTX Spark platform. The idea behind these devices is to bring powerful local AI capabilities, creative tools and gaming performance to compact Windows PCs without depending heavily on cloud services.

At the heart of RTX Spark is a superchip that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with an NVIDIA Grace CPU. It comes with up to 128GB of unified memory and delivers up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. NVIDIA says the shared memory architecture allows users to run demanding AI models alongside creative applications, even on relatively slim and portable machines.

ALSO READ: BGMI Air Open Beta Out Now On Google Play Store India: Krafton's 1GB Game Available Ahead Of Launch The event also gave media, creators and developers a chance to try out these devices. Demonstrations included AI agents editing footage in DaVinci Resolve, NVIDIA Broadcast handling advanced audio and video processing, and Unreal Engine 5 running on RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops. The focus was on showing how much work these machines can handle locally.

RTX Spark brings local AI to Windows PCs NVIDIA is positioning RTX Spark as a new approach to personal computing, with its accelerated computing platform bringing together technologies such as CUDA, DLSS, OptiX, Reflex, G-SYNC and TensorRT. MediaTek also worked with NVIDIA on the custom CPU design, with a focus on power efficiency, performance and connectivity.

One of the main attractions is the ability to run AI agents directly on the device. Users can get started with tools such as GitHub Copilot, Hermes, OpenClaw, Perplexity, Pi and WorkBuddy through guided setup and installers, without having to deal with command-line tools.

NVIDIA is also bringing its Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB model to supported RTX Spark configurations. The 74-billion-parameter model is designed for tool calling and handling multiple tasks. ASUS India Vice President Arnold Su said the company's new ProArt range aims to combine local Agentic AI, graphics performance and portability. He added that running AI directly on the device gives creators and professionals more privacy and reduces their dependence on cloud connectivity.

Dell is also bringing the platform to its XPS lineup. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies, said the new XPS 16 Creator Edition is designed for AI developers and creators. It features a 17.8mm-thin chassis, a 3.2K tandem OLED display and NVIDIA's CUDA stack for local AI development and inference.

NVIDIA is also working on making AI agents more useful while keeping them under control. Its OpenShell secure runtime and Microsoft's Execution Containers let users manage agent permissions. Compatible agents can also interact with tools such as NVIDIA Broadcast, RTX Remix and Omniverse libraries. NVIDIA PAIR takes this a step further by allowing RTX Spark PCs to handle AI inference for compatible Windows, Linux and macOS devices connected to the same home network.

Creative work and gaming get an AI upgrade Beyond AI agents, NVIDIA is targeting creators who need more performance while working away from their studios. RTX Spark systems are designed to handle 8K 4:2:2 video editing and large 3D scenes of up to 90GB, including when running on battery power.

HP is bringing the platform to its OmniBook Ultra lineup. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said the company's focus is on giving creators and developers more opportunities to experiment and work with AI directly on their devices.

Adobe is also adding RTX Spark support to some of its creative applications. Photoshop and Premiere are getting native support through beta releases, with Substance 3D support expected later. NVIDIA TensorRT acceleration will help speed up AI-powered editing features, along with demanding tasks such as playback, rendering, effects and colour grading.

NVIDIA Broadcast 2.3 is another part of the experience. It can remove background noise from existing recordings and use Studio Voice Mic Profiles to improve voice quality. Beta RTX Video features also bring up to 4K super resolution and 4x frame generation.

For ComfyUI users, new RTX Video nodes can convert AI-generated videos from 15fps to smoother 60fps footage and upgrade them to high dynamic range without cloud inference charges for each use. Lenovo's Ashish Sikka, Executive Director, Personal Computing and Smart Devices (PCSD), Lenovo India, said the company's Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 are designed to bring on-device AI and faster creative workflows to users who need to work from different locations.

MSI is also expanding its offerings with the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ laptop and EdgeMesa N AI+ desktop. Bryan Chen, General Manager of MSI India, said the combination is intended to bring RTX Spark's local AI capabilities to both portable and desktop setups.

NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops and desktops price in India Several manufacturers have announced Indian prices for their RTX Spark-powered devices. Here is a look at the announced models and their starting prices. - ASUS ProArt P14: ₹3,19,990 - ASUS ProArt P16: ₹4,89,990 - Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition: ₹4,49,990 - HP OmniBook Ultra: ₹5,49,999 - Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n: ₹2,99,399 - Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1: ₹3,32,801 - ASUS ProArt GR1X: ₹9,00,000 - MSI EdgeMesa N AI+: ₹3,89,999 plus GST - Gigabyte AI TOP Aero: ₹7,35,499 ALSO READ: WhatsApp's New Feature Now Allows You To Schedule Messages: Send Texts And Media At The Time Of Your Choice The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition is available through Dell's online store starting today. HP will sell the OmniBook Ultra through HP.com, with pre-bookings expected to begin on 24 November. The device will offer configurations with up to 128GB of memory.

Gigabyte's AI TOP Aero, meanwhile, is expected to arrive later in December. Prices and availability may vary depending on the manufacturer and configuration.