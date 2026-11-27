Accessing mobile data while travelling abroad will now become easier, as WhatsApp is working on a Travel eSIM feature. This tool could be useful for searching for data plans based on the destination by installing an eSIM through the app itself, and also help in tracking different plans.

Users will also be able to install an eSIM before the trip begins and turn it on once they arrive at the destination. However, the feature is currently going through a developmental stage and public release is still awaited. ALSO READ: BSNL Mobile Recharge Plan: From Voice-Only To 3GB Per Day, Check These 70 To 80 Day Packs WhatsApp eSIM Feature In a blog post WhatsApp suggested that they are working on the eSIM facility with various telecom operators; consequently, Kunal Shah, CEO of WhatsApp, shared on X that this is a frontier that the company might be looking forward to.

The announcement came after a report suggested that WhatsApp's Android version 2.26.47.10 had references to eSIM features. Strings in the app's code suggest that users will be able to scan through eSIM plans based on the destination they are going to. There could be options that showcase global and regional plans, fixed data limits and unlimited data.

The app might also help you with the setup of the said eSIM with instructions. Users will be able to install an eSIM before travelling, and its activation can be initiated once they arrive at the said destination. Accordingly, when the user's mobile connects to the network of the new place, the local network, the plan they had selected will automatically get connected, and a notification from WhatsApp will float their way.

The app will also be able to showcase how much data is left with the users, if the plan has expired, and also send an alert if a plan is about to expire. It might be the case that an Android or iOS device with an eSIM facility is required, as well as the latest Android or iOS version. Devices which are carrier-locked might not support this. There are "Powered by" references in the code as well, which means that WhatsApp might be partnering with external eSIM providers.

ALSO READ: BGMI Air Open Beta Out Now On Google Play Store India: Krafton's 1GB Game Available Ahead Of Launch The said feature is being developed with several players, which include Jio India, and also with Smart Axiata, Verizon and Smart Communications in other countries. A detailed pricing breakdown is yet to be revealed, and which countries will initially offer this service is still not out yet.

A rollout is expected soon, though, with eligible users accessing the service right from the app itself.