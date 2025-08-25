- By Deeksha Gour
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hyderabad School Holiday: Schools and colleges in Hyderabad and across Telangana will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The day is marked as a general holiday in the state government’s official calendar and educational institutions are expected to observe the closure.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. On this day, idols of the deity are installed at homes and in public pandals, with prayers and cultural programmes organised across the state.
Following the holiday, schools are preparing to hold Formative Assessment (FA-2) examinations. According to the academic calendar, these tests are to be conducted and completed before schools close for the Dasara vacation.
Telangana Dasara Holiday: List
The School Education Department has confirmed that this year’s Dasara holidays will last for 13 days. Schools will shut down from September 21 and reopen on October 4. Before the vacation begins, schools must finish FA-2 examinations as directed.
After the break, students will take Summative Assessment (SA-1) examinations between October 24 and 31. The results will be released on November 6 after the completion of evaluation.
Telangana November School Schedule
Officials also stated that there will be no other examinations scheduled in November, apart from teaching and regular classroom work. This means schools will focus on completing portions and classroom learning once SA-1 results are out.
In separate news, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted rainfall over Hyderabad and nearby areas from Tuesday. As per its bulletin, scattered showers are likely across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits between August 26 and 28. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most city zones, with slightly higher rainfall forecast in northern parts such as Quthbullapur, Alwal and Kapra on August 26 and 27. The 48-hour outlook points to localised showers in northern Hyderabad, while the 72-hour forecast indicates rain across all GHMC zones. TSDPS clarified that rainfall will stay moderate, with no heavy rain alert.