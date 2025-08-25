Hyderabad School Holiday: Schools and colleges in Hyderabad and across Telangana will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The day is marked as a general holiday in the state government’s official calendar and educational institutions are expected to observe the closure.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. On this day, idols of the deity are installed at homes and in public pandals, with prayers and cultural programmes organised across the state.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Srisailam Heli-Tourism To Begin, Telangana Govt Launches Rs 68-Crore Projects With Skywalk, Riverfront Facilities

Following the holiday, schools are preparing to hold Formative Assessment (FA-2) examinations. According to the academic calendar, these tests are to be conducted and completed before schools close for the Dasara vacation.

Telangana Dasara Holiday: List

The School Education Department has confirmed that this year’s Dasara holidays will last for 13 days. Schools will shut down from September 21 and reopen on October 4. Before the vacation begins, schools must finish FA-2 examinations as directed.