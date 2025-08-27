- By Ridam Sharma
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganpati Aartis: Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant, 10-day-long Hindu festival dedicated to lord Ganpati, also known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes obstacles from your way. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began on August 26th. Lord Ganesh is the epitome of wisdom and prosperity, and during the holy occasion, Numerous devotees across the globe pray for his divine blessings. Ganapati Aartis, chants, bhajans, and devotional hymns are the core of this sacred Hindu festival. These aartis are perfect to add to your Ganesh Chaturthi reels and statuses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.
From traditional Marathi and Hindi aartis to heartwarming Visarjan songs, here is a list of more than 50 Ganpati aartis for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
50+ Ganpati Aartis For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:
Marathi Ganapati Aartis
1. Sukhkarta Dukhaharta
2. Ganpati Aarti
3. Ganpati Bappa Morya
4. Ganraj Rangi Nachato
5. Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti (Jai Dev Jai Dev)
6. Lambodar Pingatya
7. Ganapatichya Navan Chal Ho Mandali
8. Ganapati Pay Lagin
9. Jai Ganesh Deva (Marathi)
10. Ganpati Owalani
Hindi Ganesh Aartis
11. Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva
12. Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti
13. Hey Gananayak Siddhivinayak
14. Ganapati Ji Ki Vandana
15. Ganesh Ji Ki Stuti
16. Shri Ganesh Vandana
17. Jai Ganapati Om Jai Ganapati
18. Ganesh Ji Ki Pooja Aarti
Sanskrit And Traditional Hymns For Lord Ganesha
19. Ganapatyashtakam
20. Vakratunda Mahakaya
21. Ganapati Atharvashirsha
22. Shri Siddhivinayak Aarti
23. Ganapati Stotram
24. Ganapati Upanishad
25. Siddhivinayak Stotra
26. Maha Ganapati Pancharatnam
27. Shri Ganesh Pancharatnam
28. Ganesh Kavacham
29. Ganapati Prarthana
Devotional Songs For Ganesh Chaturthi
30. Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya
31. Shri Ganeshaya Namah
32. Ganpatichya Aartya (Collection)
33. Sankashti Ganpati Aarti
Ganesh Bhajans For Ganesh Chaturthi
34. Jai Jai Ganesh
35. Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah (Ganesh Mantra)
36. Ganesh Chalisa
37. Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti [Remix]
38. Shree Ganesh Amritwani
39. Sukh Karta Dukh Harta (Marathi Bhajan)
40. Khushiyon Ka Zariya Bappa Moriya
41. Mangal Murti Gauri Lala
Also Read: 50+ Powerful Lord Ganesha Mantras To Chant During Ganesh Chaturthi For Peace And Prosperity
42. Kar Lo Pooja Ganesh Ki Bhai
43. Ganpati Bappa Har Lo Bhakton Ki Peer
44. Teri Jai Ho Ganesh
45. Ganesha Beeja Jaap
46. Ganesh Gayatri Mantra
47. Ghalin Lotangan
48. Moraya Re Bappa
49. Aa Gaye Dekho Bappa Ganesh
Ganpati Visarjan Songs
50. Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya
51. Morya Re (Marathi Ganpati Visarjan song)
52. Jai Ganesh Deva (often sung during Visarjan)
53. Ganpati Bappa Morya (Chant for Visarjan procession)
54. Satraane Uddaane
Also Read: 11 Famous Ganesh Pandals In India To Visit This Ganesh Chaturthi
During the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees chant lord Ganesh mantras for prosperity and wealth. In the digital era, sharing Ganesh Chaturthi video status is also one of the prevalent ways to celebrate the vibrant festival. Pandal hoping is also one of the major customs of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Some people also observe fast and serve their devotion in Ganpati temples.
The vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without the above-mentioned Ganesh bhajans and artis to pay homage to Lord Ganesha's divine presence. These devotional songs not just add joy and positivity to the spiritual vibe of the festival but also promote customs and traditions that have been passed down through generations.