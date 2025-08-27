  • Source:JND
Ganpati Aartis:  Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant, 10-day-long Hindu festival dedicated to lord Ganpati, also known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes obstacles from your way. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began on August 26th. Lord Ganesh is the epitome of wisdom and prosperity, and during the holy occasion, Numerous devotees across the globe pray for his divine blessings. Ganapati Aartis, chants, bhajans, and devotional hymns are the core of this sacred Hindu festival. These aartis are perfect to add to your Ganesh Chaturthi reels and statuses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

From traditional Marathi and Hindi aartis to heartwarming Visarjan songs, here is a list of more than 50 Ganpati aartis for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

50+ Ganpati Aartis For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Marathi Ganapati Aartis

1. Sukhkarta Dukhaharta

2. Ganpati Aarti

3. Ganpati Bappa Morya

4. Ganraj Rangi Nachato

5. Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti (Jai Dev Jai Dev)

6. Lambodar Pingatya

7. Ganapatichya Navan Chal Ho Mandali

8. Ganapati Pay Lagin

9. Jai Ganesh Deva (Marathi)

10. Ganpati Owalani

Hindi Ganesh Aartis

11. Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva

12. Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti

13. Hey Gananayak Siddhivinayak

14. Ganapati Ji Ki Vandana

15. Ganesh Ji Ki Stuti

16. Shri Ganesh Vandana

17. Jai Ganapati Om Jai Ganapati

18. Ganesh Ji Ki Pooja Aarti

Sanskrit And Traditional Hymns For Lord Ganesha

19. Ganapatyashtakam

20. Vakratunda Mahakaya

21. Ganapati Atharvashirsha

22. Shri Siddhivinayak Aarti

23. Ganapati Stotram

24. Ganapati Upanishad

25. Siddhivinayak Stotra

26. Maha Ganapati Pancharatnam

27. Shri Ganesh Pancharatnam

28. Ganesh Kavacham

29. Ganapati Prarthana

Devotional Songs For Ganesh Chaturthi

30. Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

31. Shri Ganeshaya Namah

32. Ganpatichya Aartya (Collection)

33. Sankashti Ganpati Aarti

Ganesh Bhajans For Ganesh Chaturthi

34. Jai Jai Ganesh

35. Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah (Ganesh Mantra)

36. Ganesh Chalisa

37. Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti [Remix]

38. Shree Ganesh Amritwani

39. Sukh Karta Dukh Harta (Marathi Bhajan)

40. Khushiyon Ka Zariya Bappa Moriya

41. Mangal Murti Gauri Lala

42. Kar Lo Pooja Ganesh Ki Bhai

43. Ganpati Bappa Har Lo Bhakton Ki Peer

44. Teri Jai Ho Ganesh

45. Ganesha Beeja Jaap

46. Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

47. Ghalin Lotangan

48. Moraya Re Bappa

49. Aa Gaye Dekho Bappa Ganesh

Ganpati Visarjan Songs

50. Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

51. Morya Re (Marathi Ganpati Visarjan song)

52. Jai Ganesh Deva (often sung during Visarjan)

53. Ganpati Bappa Morya (Chant for Visarjan procession)

54. Satraane Uddaane

During the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees chant lord Ganesh mantras for prosperity and wealth. In the digital era, sharing Ganesh Chaturthi video status is also one of the prevalent ways to celebrate the vibrant festival. Pandal hoping is also one of the major customs of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Some people also observe fast and serve their devotion in Ganpati temples

The vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without the above-mentioned Ganesh bhajans and artis to pay homage to Lord Ganesha's divine presence. These devotional songs not just add joy and positivity to the spiritual vibe of the festival but also promote customs and traditions that have been passed down through generations.