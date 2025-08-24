All About Planet Pluto: The current solar system was not always like this. On August 24, 2006, a big change in our definition of planets occurred, also referred to as Pluto Demoted Day. Pluto was adored by schoolchildren and admired by stargazers for many years as the ninth planet in our solar system. However, scientists discovered that the previous definition of a planet was no longer valid as they gained knowledge about space and the numerous objects orbiting beyond Neptune.

Pluto, despite its uniqueness and fascination, failed to meet all of the new regulations established by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). Many people worldwide were surprised when Pluto was reclassified as a "dwarf planet" as a result of this decision. This announcement even triggered debates, feelings and even campaigns to restore Pluto again.

Despite losing its planet title, Pluto continues to be one of the most interesting and studied celestial bodies in space. Today, on Pluto Demoted Day, let's know all about Pluto, from its discovery to why and when it was demoted from the solar system.

The Discovery of Pluto Discovery of Pluto (Image: Canva) On February 18, 1930, Clyde Tombaugh made the discovery of Pluto at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona, USA. Astronomers were looking for a mysterious ninth planet that was thought to exist outside of Neptune at the time. Since Pluto appeared to complete the solar system as we know it, its discovery was hailed as a breakthrough.

For many years, Pluto was taught as the ninth planet in schools. It is a tiny, icy world that is part of the Kuiper Belt, an area at the edge of our solar system that is full of icy objects. Despite being significantly smaller than the other planets, its discovery sparked interest in the furthest reaches of space.

On August 24, 2006, which is now known as Pluto Demoted Day, Pluto was demoted. This occurred as a result of a new definition of a planet being developed by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). According to this rule, a planet must meet three main conditions: 1. It must orbit the Sun.

2. It must be round in shape.

3. It must clear its orbit of other objects. Since Pluto's orbit is shared by numerous other icy objects in the Kuiper Belt, it failed the third requirement. Consequently, it was reclassified as a "dwarf planet." Other dwarf planets are Haumea, Eris and Makemake. Reaction from People on removing Pluto as a Planet Many people were disappointed and shocked when Pluto was delisted as a planet in 2006. Pluto was taught as the ninth planet in school, which made space enthusiasts, educators, and students sad. While some embraced the decision as a step towards greater scientific understanding, others even protested it.