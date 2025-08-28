- By Shivangi Sharma
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 12:09 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Two children were killed and 17 others injured in a devastating shooting Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, in what police described as a deliberate act of violence. The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m., when the shooter fired dozens of rounds through church windows while students and worshippers were attending Mass.
While authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the suspect, social media speculation points to Robin Westman. Videos reportedly posted by Westman on YouTube before the attack contained references to the church, raising concerns about premeditation. Some online claims suggest that the shooter, allegedly a transgender male, carried magazines emblazoned with “Kill Donald Trump,” although these reports have not been verified by law enforcement. MAGA commentators amplified these claims, adding to the widespread attention and debate online.
Ongoing Investigation And Police Statements
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that the suspect, who is a man in his early 20s, walked up to the side of the church with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He shot through the windows at children sitting in the pews at Mass. Two of the wounded children are in critical condition. Officials believe that the shooter was acting alone and did not have a serious pre-existing criminal record. Police said the suspect took his own life at the scene, removing the immediate danger to the public.
Chief O'Hara added that officials are still trying to piece together a clear motive, going through evidence recovered at the scene and in a car suspected to have been the shooter's vehicle. Law enforcement is handling the attack as a planned act of violence against innocent children and other worshippers.
Alleged Social Media Activity
The suspect reportedly expressed admiration for Adam Lanza, responsible for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to media reports. Additional videos allegedly posted by Westman revealed hostility toward Christians. MAGA commentators and social media users circulated screenshots and clips, describing the suspect as deeply disturbed. One post allegedly by Westman mentioned personal struggles with health and addiction, claiming he had been harming himself and expressing a sense of impending death.
Robin Westman uploaded this Youtube short hours before the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bnB0h2R7SJ— Fred G. Sanford (@NotoriousKDot) August 27, 2025
Shooter Robin Westman posted this video. Disgusting. These people are mentally ill! We have to stop acting like they are not pic.twitter.com/3cnAOZM6sD— The Iron Lady 🇺🇸 (@ironwitch_) August 27, 2025
Despite the surge of online claims, police have not confirmed Robin Westman’s identity. It remains unclear whether he had any formal connection to Annunciation Catholic School, such as being a former student or employee. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
