Two children were killed and 17 others injured in a devastating shooting Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, in what police described as a deliberate act of violence. The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m., when the shooter fired dozens of rounds through church windows while students and worshippers were attending Mass.

While authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the suspect, social media speculation points to Robin Westman. Videos reportedly posted by Westman on YouTube before the attack contained references to the church, raising concerns about premeditation. Some online claims suggest that the shooter, allegedly a transgender male, carried magazines emblazoned with “Kill Donald Trump,” although these reports have not been verified by law enforcement. MAGA commentators amplified these claims, adding to the widespread attention and debate online.

Ongoing Investigation And Police Statements Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that the suspect, who is a man in his early 20s, walked up to the side of the church with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He shot through the windows at children sitting in the pews at Mass. Two of the wounded children are in critical condition. Officials believe that the shooter was acting alone and did not have a serious pre-existing criminal record. Police said the suspect took his own life at the scene, removing the immediate danger to the public.

Chief O'Hara added that officials are still trying to piece together a clear motive, going through evidence recovered at the scene and in a car suspected to have been the shooter's vehicle. Law enforcement is handling the attack as a planned act of violence against innocent children and other worshippers.