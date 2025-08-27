Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in South Minneapolis on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Authorities confirmed the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The tragedy unfolded just two days into the new school year at the private elementary school, which has about 395 students.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed he had been briefed on the incident, calling it a “horrific act of violence” and offering prayers for students and teachers. Officials said the shooter has been “contained,” assuring there is no active threat to the community. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was closely monitoring the situation, while President Donald Trump announced that the FBI and federal authorities had joined the response, expressing his prayers for those affected.

I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025 Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said she and her team are monitoring the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, expressing gratitude for law enforcement’s swift response. She stressed that children should not be living in fear, especially during their first week of school. Here Are The Live Updates: