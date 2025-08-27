- By Shivangi Sharma
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in South Minneapolis on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Authorities confirmed the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The tragedy unfolded just two days into the new school year at the private elementary school, which has about 395 students.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed he had been briefed on the incident, calling it a “horrific act of violence” and offering prayers for students and teachers. Officials said the shooter has been “contained,” assuring there is no active threat to the community. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was closely monitoring the situation, while President Donald Trump announced that the FBI and federal authorities had joined the response, expressing his prayers for those affected.
I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025
I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said she and her team are monitoring the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, expressing gratitude for law enforcement’s swift response. She stressed that children should not be living in fear, especially during their first week of school.
Here Are The Live Updates:
- The suspect in the Minneapolis shooting died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as reported by NBC News.
- Federal agents responded to the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, adding that there is no active threat.
My staff and I are monitoring the situation at Annunciation Catholic School. I’m grateful for the quick response of law enforcement as we continue to gather information.— Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 27, 2025
It’s the first week of school. These kids should not be fearing for their lives.
- President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, noting the FBI’s swift response, and added that he is praying for those affected.