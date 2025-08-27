A Southwest Airlines flight turned chaotic when a violent mid-air altercation erupted, leaving one passenger injured and sparking a high-profile lawsuit against the airline. On August 25, Kansas native Livia Rombola was on Southwest flight 779 from San Francisco to Kansas City, Missouri, when she was assaulted by 32-year-old Brooklyn artist Leanna Perry. As witnessed and posted on video online, Perry, who was intoxicated and stumbling, suddenly reached out, yanked Rombola's hair hard, and spat at her. Flight attendants and other passengers sprang to action, restraining Perry with zip-ties until the plane landed. She was removed from the flight and taken into custody.

Rombola claims that she endured severe physical injuries, emotional distress, and permanent embarrassment, especially once the video of the assault spread extensively on social media. ALSO READ: 'MAHA Headache': Congress' Swipe At PM Modi's 'MAGA+MIGA=MEGA' Phrase After Trump's Tariffs On India Legal Action Against Southwest In a case filed in New York State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, Rombola sues Perry and Southwest Airlines jointly for negligence. The lawsuit alleges that the airline's policy of unassigned seating was a direct cause of the confrontation.

"Southwest maintained and adhered to a corporate policy of unassigned seating, whereby passengers were able to select their own seats at will on a first-come, first-served basis," the lawsuit alleges. Rombola contends that this system, as opposed to industry standards of assigned seating, generates unnecessary conflict between passengers and gives precedence to the operating convenience of the airline over passenger safety.

Brooklyn woman (32) who attacked Southwest Airlines passengers on a NYC to KC flight is well known in fashion industry. She pulled hair and spit on those seated near her. She called women fat, used foul language, and kicked and screamed. pic.twitter.com/YwCJoynk6u — Fivecylinders_burnt (@fivecylind66470) June 21, 2025 Airline Policy Under Scrutiny The case has reopened controversy surrounding Southwest's years-long "choice any seat" policy, which has repeatedly been attacked as causing confusion and anxiety among passengers at boarding. The airline boards passengers in boarding groups but allows them to take any seat that is not taken. In July, Southwest said it would eliminate open seating by January 26, 2026, shifting to a more rigid system. But Rombola's attorneys contend the airline is liable for not making the change earlier and for permitting Perry, who was obviously intoxicated, to board contrary to FAA guidelines.