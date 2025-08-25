- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- E-rickshaws will operate only in the zone for which they are registered.
- E-rickshaws will be colour-coded by zone.
- Traffic signals will be connected to the ITMS control room.
The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) is set to transform traffic regulation in Ghaziabad, with the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police preparing to roll out the scheme by October 15.
Under the plan, e-rickshaws will be permitted to operate only within their registered zones, and a colour-coding system will be introduced for easy identification. Officials said the system will not only improve traffic discipline but also assist in tracking criminals and violators.
As part of the initiative, traffic signals across the city will be linked to the ITMS control room, allowing them to switch between red and green based on real-time traffic volume.
Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik said that state-of-the-art cameras are being installed at 17 city entry and exit points and 41 intersections. These include cameras with automatic number plate recognition, facial recognition, speed detection, and red-light violation tracking. Alongside, 134 cameras will provide general surveillance, supported by high-zoom units.
The ITMS control room, constructed at Rs 86 crore, will be jointly monitored by the Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation. Officials expect the system to play a crucial role in streamlining traffic and enhancing road safety in the city.