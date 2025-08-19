Kanpur’s long-pending Jarib Chowki Railway Overbridge (ROB) is finally set to become a reality after years of delays. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of Rs 320.60 crore, of which the first instalment of Rs 112.21 crore has already been released to UP Setu Nigam.

Eight companies had submitted bids for the project, but Highway Construction Company Pvt Ltd, Assam, secured the contract by quoting 33 per cent below the estimated cost, a move that has raised eyebrows among rival bidders.

The 1,787-meter-long ROB will be constructed in two parts:

A four-lane bridge on Kalpi Road and GT Road.

A two-lane bridge from Sisamau towards Ghantaghar.

The design also integrates with the proposed elevated road from Gol Chauraha to Ramadevi, aimed at reducing congestion.

The Jarib Chowki intersection, considered one of the city’s busiest, faces chronic traffic jams, particularly during peak hours, leaving commuters, patients, and students stranded for long durations. The ROB, a demand pending for over a decade, is expected to provide major relief once completed.