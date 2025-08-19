To curb adulteration during the festive season, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will launch a special campaign targeting food items, particularly buckwheat flour, ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Special inspection teams will be deployed to conduct raids and checks from storage houses to packaging plants.

Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, VP Singh, said that with major festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali approaching in September and October, the demand for buckwheat and water chestnut flour rises sharply.

To exploit the demand, some traders resort to selling substandard or contaminated products, which can cause serious illness and, in some cases, prove fatal. Improper storage in humid and hot conditions can also spoil flour, leading to the formation of harmful elements.