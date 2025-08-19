- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated a comprehensive rejuvenation of the Amausi Industrial Area, which has been prioritised for infrastructure upgrades. The project, with a total investment of Rs 31 crore, aims to enhance the “ease of doing business” and establish a world-class industrial environment.
Several civil infrastructure projects are currently underway, including the construction of roads, drains, culverts, and industrial entrances. UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari stated that modern facilities will also be developed for workers and visitors, such as Shramik Seva Kendras, vending zones, truck lay-by areas, cafeterias, public toilets, and dormitories for project-related employees.
Officials outlined the financial allocation for various components of the project:
- Rs 12 crore for roads, footpaths, medians, truck lay-bys, culverts, and internal/external drainage
- Rs 6 crore for road construction using FDR technology
- Rs 3.4 crore for an integrated command centre, police post, and EV charging stations
- Rs 1.2 crore for street furniture, signage, nesting huts, and fire-fighting facilities
- Rs 1.5 crore for gardens and landscaping
- Rs 2.2 crore for interlocking tiles for road widening
- Rs 2.6 crore for new drainage construction
- Rs 0.5 crore for a new industrial entrance
- Rs 1.26 crore for annual maintenance and solid waste management by a selected contractor
With these upgrades, UPSIDA aims to transform the Amausi Industrial Area into a modern, efficient, and business-friendly industrial hub.