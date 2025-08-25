The long-pending issue of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel lagging behind in promotions compared to their Civil Police counterparts is set to be resolved soon. ADG PAC Dr RK Swarnkar has constituted a five-member committee under the chairmanship of IG PAC Central Zone Dr Preetinder Singh to examine the matter.

The committee will review the legal aspects and rules governing promotions to ensure equal opportunities for both PAC and Civil Police personnel. It includes IG PAC Headquarters Upendra Kumar Agarwal, DIG PAC Bareilly Shalini, Commandant 27th Battalion Sitapur Babita Sahu, and Commandant 25th Battalion Raebareli Lal Bharat Kumar Pal. The members have also been directed to deliberate with other PAC officers via video conferencing before submitting their report.

ALSO READ: UP International Trade Show 2025 In Greater Noida From Sept 25-29; Govt Depts to Showcase Schemes, Investments And Achievements The disparity has been a longstanding concern. Around four years ago, the DGP Headquarters had sent a proposal to the government recommending the creation of 3,134 new posts in the PAC—from constable to inspector level—to address the backlog. This included 45 posts of Inspector and 3,089 posts of Sub-Inspector.

Officials highlight that while constables from the 1992 Civil Police batch have already been promoted to the rank of Inspector, PAC personnel recruited in the same batch have been denied similar opportunities due to insufficient posts. ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps To Download Result At sbi.co.in, Cut-offs & More Details Here This forced many PAC personnel to approach the courts. Meanwhile, 932 PAC personnel serving in the Civil Police had managed to secure promotions, which had also sparked controversy when orders were issued to send them back to their parent cadre.