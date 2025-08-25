A fraudster posing as a secretariat employee swindled Rs 4 lakh from an acquaintance by promising to secure jobs in the UP Police recruitment. The accused, identified as Saroj Kumar, a resident of Mahalakshminagar, Salempur Pataura, Para (originally from Firozabad), allegedly duped Santu of Sikandra Rau (Hathras) and his relatives.

According to police, the scam began in February 2024 when Saroj claimed to have “high-level connections” and offered to arrange jobs in the police department for Rs 10 lakh per candidate, demanding Rs 2 lakh in advance. Believing him, Santu transferred Rs 4 lakh to his nephew Saurabh of Etah and another youth, Jai of Etah.

When the recruitment process was later cancelled, the victim demanded his money back. However, the accused allegedly stalled for months, locked his house, and eventually threatened the complainant over the phone.

Inspector Suresh Singh of Para police station confirmed that a case has been registered against Saroj Kumar on charges of fraud and intimidation, and an investigation is underway.

