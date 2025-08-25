- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
In a major reshuffle aimed at improving the law and order situation in Badaun, UP, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh ordered the transfer of 44 policemen, including 13 inspectors, late on Sunday night.
Among the key transfers, Inspector Jaipal Singh, earlier posted in the Police Line, has been assigned to court security. Ramayan Singh has been posted in Sahaswan, Ajay Kumar in Kotwali, Bhurlal in Dataganj, Bhupendra Yadav in Usihat, Rohit Kumar in Kadar Chowk, and Dharmendra Singh (former in-charge of Jawaharpuri outpost) has been shifted to Musajhag. Anant Amouria will now take charge of Jawaharpuri outpost.
Additionally, Qamar Ahmed has been posted to Alaapur, Rajveer Singh to Ughaiti, and Yuvraj Singh to Muzaria. Ajay Kumar has been shifted to Kadar Chowk, while Ashok Kumar Verma has been posted to Ughaiti. Apart from these, 24 policemen from the Police Line, including eight women constables, have also been assigned to different police stations.
Meanwhile, in Bilsi, Trainee Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Upadhyay of the PPS 2023 batch assumed independent charge of the police station on Sunday. On his very first day, he recovered four missing girls, conducted a seminar with police station staff, and issued fresh guidelines. He also reviewed IGR and other records, held a meeting with village chowkidars, and later took a city patrol.
Upadhyay, who was awarded the title of Best All-Round Cadet at the passing-out parade of the Moradabad Police Academy earlier this year, has been tasked with strengthening policing at the ground level in Bilsi.