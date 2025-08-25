In a major reshuffle aimed at improving the law and order situation in Badaun, UP, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh ordered the transfer of 44 policemen, including 13 inspectors, late on Sunday night.

Among the key transfers, Inspector Jaipal Singh, earlier posted in the Police Line, has been assigned to court security. Ramayan Singh has been posted in Sahaswan, Ajay Kumar in Kotwali, Bhurlal in Dataganj, Bhupendra Yadav in Usihat, Rohit Kumar in Kadar Chowk, and Dharmendra Singh (former in-charge of Jawaharpuri outpost) has been shifted to Musajhag. Anant Amouria will now take charge of Jawaharpuri outpost.