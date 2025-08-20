- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
August began with above-normal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, with the first two weeks witnessing continuous showers. However, bright sunshine over the past four days has pushed day and night temperatures up by 5-6 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has forecast a significant change in weather from August 21, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across the state until August 24.
Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said heavy rains are likely in central and eastern UP, including Lucknow, on August 21. Rainfall is expected to intensify from August 22, with widespread heavy showers moving from east to west on August 23 and 24.
Warnings have been issued for over 50 districts for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph. During this period, day and night temperatures may drop by up to 4 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has specifically alerted districts, including Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and Shravasti, for moderate to heavy rains with strong winds on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, and Amroha.