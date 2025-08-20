August began with above-normal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, with the first two weeks witnessing continuous showers. However, bright sunshine over the past four days has pushed day and night temperatures up by 5-6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a significant change in weather from August 21, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across the state until August 24.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Her Residence During Jan Sunwai, Congress Reacts: 'If Chief Minister Is Not Safe...'

Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said heavy rains are likely in central and eastern UP, including Lucknow, on August 21. Rainfall is expected to intensify from August 22, with widespread heavy showers moving from east to west on August 23 and 24.