Reddit Viral Post: Respect at work isn’t always about saying sir or madam, it can be shown in the way someone talks, their tone, and their behaviour. But one workplace clash has sparked a heated debate after a boss got furious simply because his employee didn’t call him sir. The employee had been politely addressing his manager as Mr (last name) in their WhatsApp chats. But the manager snapped and replied angrily, “Don’t dare to talk to me like this. Do refer as Sir.” Shocked by the response, the young employee shared a screenshot of the conversation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.

Confused about why his respectful tone wasn’t enough, the employee stood his ground. He wrote back, “I’m talking to you in a respectful and professional manner. Could you enlighten me as to what’s wrong with what I said? That’s your last name, right? I don’t have to refer as sir if I don’t want to. I am being respectful, and I would expect the same in return.”

In his post, the employee even accused the manager of having a "superiority complex and anger issues," adding that he casually calls others bhaiya or arey without anyone taking offense.

The Reddit thread, shared by user maximus1302, gained more than 2K views within a day. Many users shared similar experiences of toxic bosses, while others advised the employee to simply switch jobs.

"Start using First name rather than last name, and no need to add Mr for such holes," a user wrote. "I tell my team that they have to put 50 rupees in a jar every time they call me sir, and we will go for dinner and drinks with that money every quarter (with me paying the rest). It’s a joke and I don’t make them do it, but I can’t imagine being called sir, it’s so weird," a second user wrote.