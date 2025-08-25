- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 25: Your mission is to uncover the subtle thread that weaves these 16 words together. It might be a theme, a sound, or a clever play on words. As you navigate the puzzle, anticipation builds, and the thrill of victory will be addictively satisfying.
Find Your Flow and Dominate the Puzzle
Transform your downtime into a mental marathon with the NYT Connections Puzzle. As you sip your favorite drink and settle in, challenge yourself to a wordplay showdown. With every puzzle victory, you'll sharpen your mind and boost your confidence, unlocking a sense of accomplishment that'll keep you coming back for more.
Proven Strategies to Help You Succeed
- Take a deep breath and let your creativity flow
- Hunt for hidden patterns and word relationships
- Tap into your imagination and think beyond the obvious
- Embrace the unknown and take calculated risks
With these expert tips and clues, you're poised to conquer the NYT Connections Puzzle. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in, have a blast, and let your word wizardry shine.
ALSO READ: Israel School Teacher Fired And Banned For 'One-Time' Threesome With Two 17-Year-Old Students
NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 25
Yellow Category: FIX
Green Category: MOTHBALL
Blue Category: FILTER
Purple Category: FEATHERS
NYT Connections Clues For August 25
YELLOW GROUP- a spot of bother
GREEN GROUP- like a marble or blueberry
BLUE GROUP- cecin'est pas une... uh... hint. Also related to the oldest traditional way of deliberately inhaling a combustible substance
PURPLE GROUP- They're all synonyms for a directional word
NYT Connections Hints For August 25:
YELLOW GROUP: predicament
GREEN GROUP: small spherical things
BLUE GROUP: pipe-smoking accessories
Purple GROUP: what "down" might mean
Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.
NYT Connections Answers For August 25:
Yellow Category: FIX, JAM, MESS, PICKLE
Green Category: MOTHBALL, PEA, PEARL, POM-POM
Blue Category: FILTER, LGHTER, PIPE CLEANER, TAMPER
Purple Category: FEATHERS, GUZZLE, SAD, WILLING
ALSO READ: UP Man Jumps Out Of Moving SUV And Climbs Onto Bonnet To Make Reel; Police Impose Rs 30,500 Fine And Seize Car
Join the Puzzle Revolution:
Return daily to stay sharp, have a blast, and connect with a community of word enthusiasts. Don't miss out on the opportunity to showcase your skills and be part of a vibrant puzzle-solving collective. With new puzzles to tackle every day, the excitement never fades.