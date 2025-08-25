NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 25 : Your mission is to uncover the subtle thread that weaves these 16 words together. It might be a theme, a sound, or a clever play on words. As you navigate the puzzle, anticipation builds, and the thrill of victory will be addictively satisfying.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 25

Yellow Category: FIX

Green Category: MOTHBALL

Blue Category: FILTER

Purple Category: FEATHERS

NYT Connections Clues For August 25

YELLOW GROUP- a spot of bother

GREEN GROUP- like a marble or blueberry

BLUE GROUP- cecin'est pas une... uh... hint. Also related to the oldest traditional way of deliberately inhaling a combustible substance

PURPLE GROUP- They're all synonyms for a directional word

NYT Connections Hints For August 25:

YELLOW GROUP: predicament

GREEN GROUP: small spherical things

BLUE GROUP: pipe-smoking accessories

Purple GROUP: what "down" might mean

NYT Connections Answers For August 25:

Yellow Category: FIX, JAM, MESS, PICKLE

Green Category: MOTHBALL, PEA, PEARL, POM-POM

Blue Category: FILTER, LGHTER, PIPE CLEANER, TAMPER

Purple Category: FEATHERS, GUZZLE, SAD, WILLING

