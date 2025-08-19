- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 19: Your mission is to discover the hidden patterns that link these words together. It might be a clever theme, a sneaky sound, or a surprising connection. The thrill lies in the discovery, and the excitement builds with each attempt.
Take a deep breath, relax, and let your creativity shine! This puzzle is the perfect way to unwind and challenge your brain, anytime, anywhere. So, grab a cup of coffee, get cozy, and get ready to solve.
NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 19
Yellow Category: BLABBERMOUTH
Green Category: MARSALA
Blue Category: CLASSIC
Purple Category: DARTMOUTH
NYT Connections Clues For August 19
YELLOW GROUP- someone who goes on and on and on and on and on
GREEN GROUP- very strong grape juice?
BLUE GROUP- Ashford & Simpson’s love for each other was as solid as this connection
PURPLE GROUP- as one would act out of the blocks
NYT Connections Hints For August 19:
YELLOW GROUP: quite the talker
GREEN GROUP: fortified wines
BLUE GROUP: _____ rock
Purple GROUP: starting with ways to move quickly
Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.
NYT Connections Answers For August 19:
Yellow Category: BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG
Green Category: MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH
Blue Category: CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE
Purple Category: DARTMOUTH, DASHBOARD, FLYWHEEL, RUSHMORE
Stay tuned for more hints, clues, and puzzle-solving fun! Keep your thinking cap on and come back daily to stay sharp, have a blast, and join the puzzle party! Don't miss out on the excitement, solve the puzzle and show off your skills.