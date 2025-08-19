NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 19 : Your mission is to discover the hidden patterns that link these words together. It might be a clever theme, a sneaky sound, or a surprising connection. The thrill lies in the discovery, and the excitement builds with each attempt.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 19

Yellow Category: BLABBERMOUTH

Green Category: MARSALA

Blue Category: CLASSIC

Purple Category: DARTMOUTH

NYT Connections Clues For August 19

YELLOW GROUP- someone who goes on and on and on and on and on

GREEN GROUP- very strong grape juice?

BLUE GROUP- Ashford & Simpson’s love for each other was as solid as this connection

PURPLE GROUP- as one would act out of the blocks

NYT Connections Hints For August 19:

YELLOW GROUP: quite the talker

GREEN GROUP: fortified wines

BLUE GROUP: _____ rock

Purple GROUP: starting with ways to move quickly

Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.

NYT Connections Answers For August 19:

Yellow Category: BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG

Green Category: MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH

Blue Category: CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE

Purple Category: DARTMOUTH, DASHBOARD, FLYWHEEL, RUSHMORE

