China plastic surgery scam: In a bizarre incident from China, a 58-year-old woman in Henan province spent her entire savings, including her grandson's tuition fees, on a wrinkle-removal procedure after she was convinced that it would prevent her husband from cheating. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman, whose surname is Cui, spent 62,000 yuan (around Rs 7.5 lakh) on a plastic surgery clinic after employees took advantage of her superstitions.

Cui stated that she went to a centre for therapy on August 11 when the owner and another customer convinced her to go visit a local plastic surgery clinic. There, physicians allegedly informed her that forehead wrinkles would bring bad luck to her family. The doctor asserted that the crow's feet in her eyes were a sign that her husband was cheating, and frown lines between her eyebrows would be bad luck for her children. She was also informed that her "flat nose" would bar her from getting rich. Before she was able to think about the outlandish charges, the staff at the clinic allegedly took her phone, scanned a payment code, and instructed her to enter her password. "Before I knew it, 62,000 yuan had vanished," Cui said, adding that the money comprised her grandson's school fees.

According to a medical document obtained by the South China Morning Post, the woman underwent more than 10 cosmetic procedures in a single session, including hyaluronic acid filler injections on her face and neck. Soon after the treatment, Cui began to feel unwell. She complained of headaches, nausea, and even difficulty opening her mouth, which made eating painful. “My mother spent all her savings believing the surgeon’s words. Now she can barely eat and is in pain,” Cui’s daughter told SCMP, demanding a refund from the clinic.

Clinic Refuses Refund, Tells Family To ‘Go To Court’ When Cui’s daughter confronted the clinic staff, they rejected her refund request. An anonymous employee reportedly told them to pursue legal action if they wanted compensation. The family has since complained to the local health inspection institute and is awaiting an investigation.

The case has triggered outrage on Chinese social media, with most netizens condemning beauty clinics for exploiting people's insecurities and superstitions. "To be honest, I do not think the procedures worked," one internet user commented, noting that Cui's wrinkles were still apparent. Another commented, "Most plastic surgery clinics take advantage of people's superstition to deceive them, and it succeeds.